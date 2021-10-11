"I'M SICK OF THIS!" @AliWWE has had enough of @KSAMANNY . #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1lvdU0HA4i

The Hurt Business returned to their winning ways on tonight's Raw, as they picked up a victory over the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor.

Shayna Baszler Defeats Dana Brooke on Raw to Advance in Queen's Crown Tournament

"The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler continues to be a dominant force in WWE's Women's Division, as she picked up a victory over Dana Brooke on tonigh[...] Oct 11 - "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler continues to be a dominant force in WWE's Women's Division, as she picked up a victory over Dana Brooke on tonigh[...]

Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw

Xavier Woods Defeats Ricochet on Raw to Advance in King of the Ring Tournament

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated former WWE United States Champion Ricochet to advance in the King [...] Oct 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated former WWE United States Champion Ricochet to advance in the King [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 11th 2021)

Another week, another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This week we have 7 matches and we start off with just Eddie Kingston & Paul Wight on comment[...] Oct 11 - Another week, another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This week we have 7 matches and we start off with just Eddie Kingston & Paul Wight on comment[...]

Renee Paquette Reveals How She Feels About Her Husband Jon Moxley Working Deathmatches

Renee Paquette was a guest on Busted Open Radio today. During the show, she was asked about her husband AEW star Jon Moxley working deathmatches and h[...] Oct 11 - Renee Paquette was a guest on Busted Open Radio today. During the show, she was asked about her husband AEW star Jon Moxley working deathmatches and h[...]

Final Viewership For Friday's WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Revealed (October 8)

The final viewership numbers for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage for October 8, 2021, have been released and both shows suffered a fall in [...] Oct 11 - The final viewership numbers for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage for October 8, 2021, have been released and both shows suffered a fall in [...]

AJ Styles and Omos Almost Split Up In The 2021 WWE Draft

A number of tag teams split up during the 2021 WWE Draft and AJ Styles and Omos were reportedly nearly one of those teams. Insider source @WrestleVot[...] Oct 11 - A number of tag teams split up during the 2021 WWE Draft and AJ Styles and Omos were reportedly nearly one of those teams. Insider source @WrestleVot[...]

Mickie James To Make Major Announcement On Tonight’s NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. There is set to be a major announcement from Mickie James. Here’s the full [...] Oct 11 - NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. There is set to be a major announcement from Mickie James. Here’s the full [...]

Tony Khan Reveals His Father Thought AEW Was A Bad Idea

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by DAZN, where he admits that his father wasn't overly supportive of his decision to start All Elite Wrestling. [...] Oct 11 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by DAZN, where he admits that his father wasn't overly supportive of his decision to start All Elite Wrestling. [...]

CM Punk Wants To Compete In The Owen Hart Memorial Cup

CM Punk recently chatted with Sport1, where he discussed AEW's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. "I knew about it beforehand, but it still[...] Oct 11 - CM Punk recently chatted with Sport1, where he discussed AEW's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. "I knew about it beforehand, but it still[...]

Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Bring IMPACT Championship To All In

Many fans remember All In. It was a huge wrestling event that brought in big time matches from varying independent wrestling promotions from around th[...] Oct 11 - Many fans remember All In. It was a huge wrestling event that brought in big time matches from varying independent wrestling promotions from around th[...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/10/2021)

WWE held a live event from Bakersfield, CA in the Mechanics Bank Arena. The results are as follows: Karrion Kross def. John Morrison Damian Pries[...] Oct 11 - WWE held a live event from Bakersfield, CA in the Mechanics Bank Arena. The results are as follows: Karrion Kross def. John Morrison Damian Pries[...]

RevPro Live in Southampton 14 Results

Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...] Oct 11 - Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...]

D-Von Dudley Goes In Depth On Why He No Longer Works With Bully Ray

D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wre[...] Oct 11 - D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wre[...]

Bobby Fish Calls NXT Run A Highlight Of His Career

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. &[...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. &[...]

WWE Network To Add ICW Fight Club 193 and PROGRESS Wrestling 124

WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw T[...] Oct 11 - WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw T[...]

DEFY Wrestling: Dangerous Results

DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...] Oct 11 - DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...]

Chuck Liddell Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arr[...] Oct 11 - UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arr[...]

Bobby Fish Was Prepared To Become A Coach In NXT Before Release

Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept[...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept[...]

WATCH: Being The Elite #277: Powerbomb

Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...] Oct 11 - Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...]

WWE Championship Book To Be Released Next Month

A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Ente[...] Oct 11 - A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Ente[...]

Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (10/11/2021)

WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charl[...] Oct 11 - WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charl[...]

Alicia Atout Reveals She May Be Done With Wrestling

Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s aweso[...] Oct 11 - Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s aweso[...]

Booker T Talks Getting Drafted To SmackDown In 2004

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to[...] Oct 11 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to[...]