AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 11th 2021) 

Another week, another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This week we have 7 matches and we start off with just Eddie Kingston & Paul Wight on commentary. Let's get straight to the matches.

Penelope Ford w/ The Bunny defeated Notorious Mimi via Submission (2:13)

Notorious Mimi hits Penelope with a crossbody early but Penelope comes back with a Superkick and a Moonsault on the outside to take control. She continues to maintain control back in the ring and taps out Mimi with the Muta Lock to get the win.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen w/ Gabriel Hotter via Pinfall (1:13)

Tony Schiavone must have been running late because he re-joins commentary here to watch Santana & Ortiz take out the newbies of Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen as well as their manager Gabriel Hotter. They get the win with the pin after the Cannonball in the corner and the double team Face Crusher.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) w/ Wardlow defeated Lee Moriarty & LSG via Pinfall (7:30)

Cash & Dax had a hard time putting away a jobber team on AEW Dark a few weeks ago and will hope to have an easier time tonight. Their opponents include the talented Lee Moriarty who recently earned an AEW contract so maybe not! This is a fun match with the FTR boys not afraid to give a lot of offence to their opponents once again. In the end though, FTR are too wily for Moriarty & LSG and get the win when Dax hits the Brainbuster and gets the pinfall after Cash hits Moriarty from the outside!

Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay defeated Dani Mo via Pinfall (1:48)

Mark Henry joins the commentary booth and takes Eddie Kingston's seat. Tay Conti has a really impressive showing here and she gets better and better every week. AEW have so many potential stars on this roster and she might be the brightest of the bunch. Tay Conti picks up the win here after the DD-Tay.

Joey Janela w/ Kayla Rossi defeated Crowbar via Pinfall (6:16)

Joey cuts a promo on Philadelphia as he comes out and then Crowbar comes out to make his AEW debut against Janela. The match gets started and Joey Janela and Kayla Rossi try to leave but then out comes the Blue Meanie to send them back to the ring. From that point, Crowbar goes about beating down Janela until Joey uses Kayla as a distraction to take control. The match goes all over the place on the outside with the barricade being used as a weapon by Crowbar and a hurdle by Janela. Rossi gets involved at one point when Janela distracts referee Rick Knox and hits a top rope Hurricanrana on Crowbar. Janela ends up winning the match with a Death Valley Driver.

After the match Sonny Kiss comes out to attack Janela but Kayla grabs him so Joey can hit a Superkick and then Kayla hits a move off the top rope that looks a bit like a reverse version of Pac's Black Arrow.

Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil via Pinfall (4:09)

AEW messed up by not leaving Eddie on commentary for his favourite, Lulu Pencil. Emi Sakura takes control early on in the match and seems to have Ruby's number. She hits her with a Backbreaker but pulls Ruby up on two. Emi continues with a Neckbreaker and a Crossbody in the corner but Ruby fights back with a boot and an elbow before she does that weird Facebuster in the corner with her legs. She continues to hit strikes on Sakura before Emi catches her and goes for the Queens Gambit but Ruby fights out. This one is really back and forth at this point but Ruby hits the No Future kick out of nowhere to get the win.

Crowbar & Blue Meanie Promo

Crowbar puts over AEW for giving him and the Blue Meanie the opportunity to appear in a major company once again. This is nice. They also talk about how much they like each other as well.

Hardy Family Office (Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) & The Butcher & The Blade) w/ The Bunny defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson & Best Friends (Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor) w/ Kris Statlander via Pinfall (6:30)

The main event this week is an 8-man tag. Standard AEW midcard match involving the HFO as always. As this is a traditional AEW 8-man tag, the action is fast paced and difficult to keep up with if your job is covering the show. The babyfaces get the better of the HFO early on with all 8 men getting involved. but the momentum changes when Isiah grabs Chuck Taylor's legs from the outside. Wheeler Yuta gets beaten down by Private Party but manages to fight back and get the tag out. Eventually the babyfaces clear the ring and then Chuck and Lee hit simultaneous Tope's before Brock hits a spinebuster on the Blade and Lee hits the Splash but the pin is broken up by Private Party as this match breaks down even further. Butcher ends up getting a sneaky Tag and The Butcher comes in and hits a brutal Lariat on Lee Johnson before pinning him to pick up the win.

Dark Elevation is always a fun way to start the week and this week's offering was no exception the rule. I just wish AEW would leave Eddie on commentary for the whole show. I'll be back tomorrow for AEW Dark from Orlando, Florida but you can find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Until tomorrow, adios!