Over on TNT, AEW Rampage drew 502,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at the 10pm ET time slot. This was down on last week's 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating.

The show scored a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.62 rating last week.

The two-hour SmackDown broadcast drew 2.147 million viewers on FOX, which is down on last week’s 2.252 million viewers, according to ShowBuzz Daily .

The final viewership numbers for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage for October 8, 2021, have been released and both shows suffered a fall in viewership.

» More News From This Feed

Renee Paquette Reveals How She Feels About Her Husband Jon Moxley Working Deathmatches

Renee Paquette was a guest on Busted Open Radio today. During the show, she was asked about her husband AEW star Jon Moxley working deathmatches and how she feels about it. Here is what she said: &l[...] Oct 11 - Renee Paquette was a guest on Busted Open Radio today. During the show, she was asked about her husband AEW star Jon Moxley working deathmatches and how she feels about it. Here is what she said: &l[...]

Final Viewership For Friday's WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Revealed (October 8)

The final viewership numbers for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage for October 8, 2021, have been released and both shows suffered a fall in viewership. The two-hour SmackDown broadcast drew[...] Oct 11 - The final viewership numbers for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage for October 8, 2021, have been released and both shows suffered a fall in viewership. The two-hour SmackDown broadcast drew[...]

AJ Styles and Omos Almost Split Up In The 2021 WWE Draft

A number of tag teams split up during the 2021 WWE Draft and AJ Styles and Omos were reportedly nearly one of those teams. Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter today that there was a plan[...] Oct 11 - A number of tag teams split up during the 2021 WWE Draft and AJ Styles and Omos were reportedly nearly one of those teams. Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter today that there was a plan[...]

Mickie James To Make Major Announcement On Tonight’s NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. There is set to be a major announcement from Mickie James. Here’s the full NWA Powerrr lineup: - Mickie James makes a specia[...] Oct 11 - NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. There is set to be a major announcement from Mickie James. Here’s the full NWA Powerrr lineup: - Mickie James makes a specia[...]

Tony Khan Reveals His Father Thought AEW Was A Bad Idea

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by DAZN, where he admits that his father wasn't overly supportive of his decision to start All Elite Wrestling. “I fully believed that AEW was going to work[...] Oct 11 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by DAZN, where he admits that his father wasn't overly supportive of his decision to start All Elite Wrestling. “I fully believed that AEW was going to work[...]

CM Punk Wants To Compete In The Owen Hart Memorial Cup

CM Punk recently chatted with Sport1, where he discussed AEW's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. "I knew about it beforehand, but it still hit me like a truck when I read the press release[...] Oct 11 - CM Punk recently chatted with Sport1, where he discussed AEW's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. "I knew about it beforehand, but it still hit me like a truck when I read the press release[...]

Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Bring IMPACT Championship To All In

Many fans remember All In. It was a huge wrestling event that brought in big time matches from varying independent wrestling promotions from around the world, and set the stage for what would become A[...] Oct 11 - Many fans remember All In. It was a huge wrestling event that brought in big time matches from varying independent wrestling promotions from around the world, and set the stage for what would become A[...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/10/2021)

WWE held a live event from Bakersfield, CA in the Mechanics Bank Arena. The results are as follows: Karrion Kross def. John Morrison Damian Priest & Kevin Owens def. Happy Corbin & Madcap[...] Oct 11 - WWE held a live event from Bakersfield, CA in the Mechanics Bank Arena. The results are as follows: Karrion Kross def. John Morrison Damian Priest & Kevin Owens def. Happy Corbin & Madcap[...]

RevPro Live in Southampton 14 Results

Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brendan White & Doug Williams def. Sunshine Machine [...] Oct 11 - Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brendan White & Doug Williams def. Sunshine Machine [...]

D-Von Dudley Goes In Depth On Why He No Longer Works With Bully Ray

D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wrestling. “Just for the record, I never wan[...] Oct 11 - D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wrestling. “Just for the record, I never wan[...]

Bobby Fish Calls NXT Run A Highlight Of His Career

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. “As a whole, I would say that it was one of t[...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. “As a whole, I would say that it was one of t[...]

WWE Network To Add ICW Fight Club 193 and PROGRESS Wrestling 124

WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free ti[...] Oct 11 - WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free ti[...]

DEFY Wrestling: Dangerous Results

DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follows... Coyote Azteca def. Alan Extreme Titus Al[...] Oct 11 - DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follows... Coyote Azteca def. Alan Extreme Titus Al[...]

Chuck Liddell Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arrest took place in Los Angeles, CA. According to TM[...] Oct 11 - UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arrest took place in Los Angeles, CA. According to TM[...]

Bobby Fish Was Prepared To Become A Coach In NXT Before Release

Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept a coaching role in WWE NXT before his release. [...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept a coaching role in WWE NXT before his release. [...]

WATCH: Being The Elite #277: Powerbomb

Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasaurus. Never the ones to miss out on the joke, the [...] Oct 11 - Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasaurus. Never the ones to miss out on the joke, the [...]

WWE Championship Book To Be Released Next Month

A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Entertainment and is scheduled for release next month.[...] Oct 11 - A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Entertainment and is scheduled for release next month.[...]

Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (10/11/2021)

WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch King of the Ring Match[...] Oct 11 - WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch King of the Ring Match[...]

Alicia Atout Reveals She May Be Done With Wrestling

Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s awesome. I know that this is something MLW has wanted f[...] Oct 11 - Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s awesome. I know that this is something MLW has wanted f[...]

Booker T Talks Getting Drafted To SmackDown In 2004

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to say: “I wasn’t upset [Laughs]. I w[...] Oct 11 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to say: “I wasn’t upset [Laughs]. I w[...]

CM Punk Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been Beneficial For Wrestlers

CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I don’t gotta drive into a town and try to chec[...] Oct 11 - CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I don’t gotta drive into a town and try to chec[...]

Big E Appears At Iowa City / Penn State Game, Fires Up Crowd

Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerlifting career before becoming a professional wrestl[...] Oct 11 - Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerlifting career before becoming a professional wrestl[...]

Former WWE Superstar Denied By OnlyFans For A Second Time

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know why they denied me but apparently it’s not to[...] Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know why they denied me but apparently it’s not to[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reflects On Custody Feud In 2005 With Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent interview on ‘Out of Character with Ryan Satin.&[...] Oct 10 - Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent interview on ‘Out of Character with Ryan Satin.&[...]