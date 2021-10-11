AJ Styles and Omos Almost Split Up In The 2021 WWE Draft
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2021
A number of tag teams split up during the 2021 WWE Draft and AJ Styles and Omos were reportedly nearly one of those teams.
Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter today that there was a plan in place to split them up but apparently some felt Omos was not ready just yet to be a singles star and thus plans to remove him from teaming with AJ Styles were nixed.
WWE also had plans to split up The Street Profits but again those plans were nixed.
https://wrestlr.me/71287/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 11
Oct 11 - Renee Paquette was a guest on Busted Open Radio today. During the show, she was asked about her husband AEW star Jon Moxley working deathmatches and h[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - The final viewership numbers for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage for October 8, 2021, have been released and both shows suffered a fall in [...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - A number of tag teams split up during the 2021 WWE Draft and AJ Styles and Omos were reportedly nearly one of those teams. Insider source @WrestleVot[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. There is set to be a major announcement from Mickie James. Here’s the full [...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by DAZN, where he admits that his father wasn't overly supportive of his decision to start All Elite Wrestling. [...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - CM Punk recently chatted with Sport1, where he discussed AEW's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. "I knew about it beforehand, but it still[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Many fans remember All In. It was a huge wrestling event that brought in big time matches from varying independent wrestling promotions from around th[...]
Oct 11 WWE Live Event Results (10/10/2021) WWE held a live event from Bakersfield, CA in the Mechanics Bank Arena. The results are as follows: Karrion Kross def. John Morrison Damian Pries[...]
Oct 11 - WWE held a live event from Bakersfield, CA in the Mechanics Bank Arena. The results are as follows: Karrion Kross def. John Morrison Damian Pries[...]
Oct 11 RevPro Live in Southampton 14 Results Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...]
Oct 11 - Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wre[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. &[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw T[...]
Oct 11 DEFY Wrestling: Dangerous Results DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...]
Oct 11 - DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arr[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept[...]
Oct 11 WATCH: Being The Elite #277: Powerbomb Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...]
Oct 11 - Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Ente[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charl[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s aweso[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I d[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerli[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know w[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent inte[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up agains[...]