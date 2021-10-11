AJ Styles and Omos Almost Split Up In The 2021 WWE Draft

A number of tag teams split up during the 2021 WWE Draft and AJ Styles and Omos were reportedly nearly one of those teams.

Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter today that there was a plan in place to split them up but apparently some felt Omos was not ready just yet to be a singles star and thus plans to remove him from teaming with AJ Styles were nixed.

WWE also had plans to split up The Street Profits but again those plans were nixed.