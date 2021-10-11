Mickie James To Make Major Announcement On Tonight’s NWA Powerrr
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2021
NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode tonight on FITE TV.
There is set to be a major announcement from Mickie James.
Here’s the full NWA Powerrr lineup:
- Mickie James makes a special announcement
- NWA TV Title Match: Tyrus (c) vs. Jordan Clearwater - Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Kratos & Aron Stevens vs. The End - Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Hawx Aerie vs. Sal Rinauro & Mims - Kamille & Thom Latimer address Strictly Business - Kylie Rae, Chelsea Green, and Melina in a Podium Spotlight - James Storm makes his argument
