Tony Khan Reveals His Father Thought AEW Was A Bad Idea

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by DAZN, where he admits that his father wasn't overly supportive of his decision to start All Elite Wrestling.

“I fully believed that AEW was going to work so no on would’ve persuaded me otherwise. There’s another interview that I did and it’s clear that my father thought it was a bad idea, but I always knew I had the drive, desire and knowledge to make it work. I back myself in a big way in these situations and I like to think that I’ve built up the business acumen to make AEW the best wrestling company in the world. When you have that fire inside you to make something work then why would you listen to anyone else?”

He wanted the ending of All Out to feel huge.

“Do you remember Bash at the Beach 96? That’s what I wanted at All Out, but I also wanted to go one step further. You’ve already this great show with great action and then Adam Cole comes out and you think he’s there to take on The Elite. Instead, he joins the group the way Hogan turned heel. Is that the close to the show? No but it would’ve been a good ending regardless. [Then] here comes Bryan Danielson. One of the best wrestlers there’s ever been and he’s here in AEW. Cole and Danielson in one segment. That was pretty cool.”

But does Tony Khan believe WWE is booking in response to AEW's moves?