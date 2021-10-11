Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Bring IMPACT Championship To All In

Many fans remember All In. It was a huge wrestling event that brought in big time matches from varying independent wrestling promotions from around the world, and set the stage for what would become All Elite Wrestling.

One of the matches on this card was a four way dance where Tessa Blanchard defeated Chelsea Green, Britt Baker and Madison Rayne.

Green took to her Green With Envy podcast, where she spoke about Blanchard wanted to ensure victory in the match.