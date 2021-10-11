WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Bring IMPACT Championship To All In
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 11, 2021
Many fans remember All In. It was a huge wrestling event that brought in big time matches from varying independent wrestling promotions from around the world, and set the stage for what would become All Elite Wrestling.
One of the matches on this card was a four way dance where Tessa Blanchard defeated Chelsea Green, Britt Baker and Madison Rayne.
Green took to her Green With Envy podcast, where she spoke about Blanchard wanted to ensure victory in the match.
"We didn't know who was winning the match until the day of All In, until the afternoon actually. Tessa, who was in our match, brought her fucking IMPACT title to the show and tried to come out with it. In my mind, it was a way to look better than all of us. Bringing out a title, being the only person to come to the ring with a title, the fans are obviously immediately going to put you above the rest. Also, I feel like she did it because she knew that if she came out with the title, she couldn't lose the title on the show. She couldn't lose the title on a show that wasn't IMPACT Wrestling. At that time, there was no way that would happen. Nowadays, fuck, the door is open. Anywhere can wrestle anywhere and anyone can win or lose any title in any title. A couple of years ago, that wouldn't happen. That would have been a way of strong arming the higher-ups into letting her win. Funny enough, she still did win, but we all collectively made sure she didn't come out with the title and that we all came out as equals."