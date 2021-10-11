Bobby Fish Calls NXT Run A Highlight Of His Career

“From that point all the way to when they added Roddy (Roderick Strong), who at the time if they had suggested anyone other than Roddy, we would have been unsure. It was just kind of serendipitous in it being four legitimate close friends. It made it feel like we were not going to work, even when we were running hard, and we were the workhorses of NXT. I will say wholeheartedly and with confidence, we loved it, because it was what we went there to be, and it wasn’t hard. You were just hanging out with your buddies and it didn’t seem real.”

“As a whole, I would say that it was one of the highlights of my career. Obviously the Tokyo Dome and New Japan stuff were highlights as well. I don’t rank things above or below, necessarily. Debuting in the Barclays Center, standing next to two of my best friends, and getting that reaction that is now somewhat estranged to us, because of the lack of crowds recently. There’s all that, and as a whole, I think when we found out that it was going to be Adam (Cole), Kyle (O’Reilly) and I, that was NXT’s idea. It felt like we were just waiting for someone to come into the room and say, ‘Ah!, We were just screwing with you.’”

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run.

RevPro Live in Southampton 14 Results

Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brendan White & Doug Williams def. Sunshine Machine [...] Oct 11 - Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brendan White & Doug Williams def. Sunshine Machine [...]

D-Von Dudley Goes In Depth On Why He No Longer Works With Bully Ray

D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wrestling. “Just for the record, I never wan[...] Oct 11 - D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wrestling. “Just for the record, I never wan[...]

Bobby Fish Calls NXT Run A Highlight Of His Career

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. “As a whole, I would say that it was one of t[...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. “As a whole, I would say that it was one of t[...]

WWE Network To Add ICW Fight Club 193 and PROGRESS Wrestling 124

WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free ti[...] Oct 11 - WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free ti[...]

DEFY Wrestling: Dangerous Results

DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follows... Coyote Azteca def. Alan Extreme Titus Al[...] Oct 11 - DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follows... Coyote Azteca def. Alan Extreme Titus Al[...]

Chuck Liddell Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arrest took place in Los Angeles, CA. According to TM[...] Oct 11 - UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arrest took place in Los Angeles, CA. According to TM[...]

Bobby Fish Was Prepared To Become A Coach In NXT Before Release

Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept a coaching role in WWE NXT before his release. [...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept a coaching role in WWE NXT before his release. [...]

WATCH: Being The Elite #277: Powerbomb

Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasaurus. Never the ones to miss out on the joke, the [...] Oct 11 - Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasaurus. Never the ones to miss out on the joke, the [...]

WWE Championship Book To Be Released Next Month

A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Entertainment and is scheduled for release next month.[...] Oct 11 - A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Entertainment and is scheduled for release next month.[...]

Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (10/11/2021)

WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch King of the Ring Match[...] Oct 11 - WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch King of the Ring Match[...]

Alicia Atout Reveals She May Be Done With Wrestling

Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s awesome. I know that this is something MLW has wanted f[...] Oct 11 - Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s awesome. I know that this is something MLW has wanted f[...]

Booker T Talks Getting Drafted To SmackDown In 2004

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to say: “I wasn’t upset [Laughs]. I w[...] Oct 11 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to say: “I wasn’t upset [Laughs]. I w[...]

CM Punk Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been Beneficial For Wrestlers

CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I don’t gotta drive into a town and try to chec[...] Oct 11 - CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I don’t gotta drive into a town and try to chec[...]

Big E Appears At Iowa City / Penn State Game, Fires Up Crowd

Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerlifting career before becoming a professional wrestl[...] Oct 11 - Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerlifting career before becoming a professional wrestl[...]

Former WWE Superstar Denied By OnlyFans For A Second Time

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know why they denied me but apparently it’s not to[...] Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know why they denied me but apparently it’s not to[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reflects On Custody Feud In 2005 With Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent interview on ‘Out of Character with Ryan Satin.&[...] Oct 10 - Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent interview on ‘Out of Character with Ryan Satin.&[...]

New Match Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up against Chris Sabin. Both are former X-Division Champion[...] Oct 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up against Chris Sabin. Both are former X-Division Champion[...]

WWE Live Event Results From Fresno, CA (10/9/21)

WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday. Check out the results below. WWE Live Event Results from Fresno, CA (10/9) - WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c[...] Oct 10 - WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday. Check out the results below. WWE Live Event Results from Fresno, CA (10/9) - WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c[...]

STARDOM 10th Anniversary Grand Final Results (10/9/21)

STARDOM was at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday where the promotion held a 10th Anniversary Grand Final event. Courtesy of RAJAH here are the results from that event: STARDOM 10th Annive[...] Oct 10 - STARDOM was at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday where the promotion held a 10th Anniversary Grand Final event. Courtesy of RAJAH here are the results from that event: STARDOM 10th Annive[...]

GCW The Aftermath Results (10/10/21) - Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela

GCW presented their The Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. Check out the results below courtesy of Fightful: - Ninja Mack def. Everett Connors (w/ Charli Evan[...] Oct 10 - GCW presented their The Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. Check out the results below courtesy of Fightful: - Ninja Mack def. Everett Connors (w/ Charli Evan[...]

Matt Riddle’s Wife Is Seemingly Not Happy With Him

Matt Riddle appears to be in hot water with his wife. On Twitter, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with his tag partner Randy Orton from a WWE live event, with the following caption: “I [...] Oct 10 - Matt Riddle appears to be in hot water with his wife. On Twitter, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with his tag partner Randy Orton from a WWE live event, with the following caption: “I [...]

WATCH: John Cena Appears on Saturday Night Live

John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one of Kardashian’s suitors in the “Dream[...] Oct 10 - John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one of Kardashian’s suitors in the “Dream[...]

Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame

Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alongside Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, [...] Oct 10 - Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alongside Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, [...]

WATCH: Big E. Appeared During Last Night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Fight

WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wilder for his entrance. He cut a promo to get every[...] Oct 10 - WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wilder for his entrance. He cut a promo to get every[...]