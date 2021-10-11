Chuck Liddell Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

The arrest took place in Los Angeles, CA. According to TMZ's report, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department received a call about an incident at Liddell's home in which a verbal argument that turned physical. The victim in the altercation is reported to be Liddell's wife Heidi.

Liddell is currently being held at the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station in Agoura Hills, California, and has a bond amount set at $20,000.