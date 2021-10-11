Bobby Fish Was Prepared To Become A Coach In NXT Before Release

Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept a coaching role in WWE NXT before his release.

"The generation that I came up in and the generations that have come since, they don't have...the people I watched as a kid when the business was somewhat protected, there were teachers still working and they would go out and teach you on the fly. I look at a guy like Fit Finlay, who I was fortunate enough to interact with while working at NXT, he was a guy, who towards the tail end of his career, he was doing something that not a lot of people were capable of doing anymore; go out and teach. He did a run on the Indies too where, the people he crossed paths with, he gave them an invaluable lesson, that you can count on one hand the guys that were capable of giving what he gave. The generations that I watched coming up, there were a lot more of them that were able to pass that tradition on and it was a different form of work. Now, that learning curve is different. You can't resist it, it's just the way things go. Everything has to evolve and progress to what it has to be. Change is inevitable."

It was pointed out that Fish was on a similar path to Finlay, to which Fish had this to say:

"I thought that was where I was headed and I was okay with that. I was welcoming that. I thought, 'Mmm, let's see where this transitions.' Fit, his career path and the way he was doing stuff when he had gone back for that Indie run and back to WWE, that was where I saw myself headed and hoped to have a similar grace in doing what I was doing at that time. It wasn't in the cards. Somebody had different plans and here we are."

Following his release, Bobby Fish has now joined the All Elite Wrestling roster.

