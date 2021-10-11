Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (10/11/2021)
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 11, 2021
WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.
You can check out the full card here:
Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch
King of the Ring Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal
King of the Ring Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet
Queen’s Crown Match: Natalya vs. Doudrop
Queen’s Crown Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke
Big E and Drew McIntyre are also slated to have a face-to-face confrontation in the ring, following the events of last week where McIntyre challenged Big E for his WWE Championship.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/71272/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 11 RevPro Live in Southampton 14 Results Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...]
Oct 11 - Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wre[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. &[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw T[...]
Oct 11 DEFY Wrestling: Dangerous Results DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...]
Oct 11 - DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arr[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept[...]
Oct 11 WATCH: Being The Elite #277: Powerbomb Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...]
Oct 11 - Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Ente[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out the full card here: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charl[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s aweso[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I d[...]
Oct 11
Oct 11 - Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerli[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know w[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent inte[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up agains[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday. Check out the results below. WWE Live Event Results from Fresno, CA (10/9) [...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - STARDOM was at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday where the promotion held a 10th Anniversary Grand Final event. Courtesy of RAJAH here are[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - GCW presented their The Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. Check out the results below courtesy of Fightful:
[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - Matt Riddle appears to be in hot water with his wife. On Twitter, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with his tag partner Randy Orton from a WWE [...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alo[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wi[...]
Oct 10
Oct 10 - It was previously reported that Will Ospreay wanted to go up against Kenny Omega, stating that he would "embrass" him in the ring. Don Callis took to[...]