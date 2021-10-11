Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (10/11/2021)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Big E and Drew McIntyre are also slated to have a face-to-face confrontation in the ring, following the events of last week where McIntyre challenged Big E for his WWE Championship.

You can check out the full card here:

WWE has announced their lineup for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.

RevPro Live in Southampton 14 Results

Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...] Oct 11 - Last night, Revolution Pro Wrestling held a show in Southampton, England from The 1865. Here are your results: Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs Brenda[...]

D-Von Dudley Goes In Depth On Why He No Longer Works With Bully Ray

D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wre[...] Oct 11 - D-Von Dudley was recently interviewed by The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast, where he discussed how he didn't actually want to retire from professional wre[...]

Bobby Fish Calls NXT Run A Highlight Of His Career

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. &[...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet show Insight, where he spoke about his time in NXT and had high praise for the entire run. &[...]

WWE Network To Add ICW Fight Club 193 and PROGRESS Wrestling 124

WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw T[...] Oct 11 - WWE has released their upcoming schedule for WWE Network releases on Peacock, which includes content from Progress and ICW. Monday, October 11Raw T[...]

DEFY Wrestling: Dangerous Results

DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...] Oct 11 - DEFY Wrestling held its Dangerous event on October 9th of this year, taking place in the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. The results are as follo[...]

Chuck Liddell Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arr[...] Oct 11 - UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who was known for his wrestling style being utilized in MMA, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arr[...]

Bobby Fish Was Prepared To Become A Coach In NXT Before Release

Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept[...] Oct 11 - Bobby Fish was released by the WWE on August 6th of this year. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Fish spoke about how he was ready to accept[...]

WATCH: Being The Elite #277: Powerbomb

Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...] Oct 11 - Fans on social media made no bones about noticing a botch that took place on AEW Dynamite, where The Super Elite botched a group powerbomb on Luchasau[...]

WWE Championship Book To Be Released Next Month

A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Ente[...] Oct 11 - A new book about the WWE Championship is headed out. Written by Jeremy Brown, this book is titled WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Ente[...]

Alicia Atout Reveals She May Be Done With Wrestling

Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s aweso[...] Oct 11 - Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division. “I think it’s aweso[...]

Booker T Talks Getting Drafted To SmackDown In 2004

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to[...] Oct 11 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about being drafted to SmackDown in 2004 and if it made him feel upset. Booker had this to[...]

CM Punk Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been Beneficial For Wrestlers

CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I d[...] Oct 11 - CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap, where he spoke about the pandemic actually being beneficial for wrestlers. “It’s 100% better. I d[...]

Big E Appears At Iowa City / Penn State Game, Fires Up Crowd

Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerli[...] Oct 11 - Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerli[...]

Former WWE Superstar Denied By OnlyFans For A Second Time

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know w[...] Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know w[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reflects On Custody Feud In 2005 With Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent inte[...] Oct 10 - Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent inte[...]

New Match Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up agains[...] Oct 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up agains[...]

WWE Live Event Results From Fresno, CA (10/9/21)

WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday. Check out the results below. WWE Live Event Results from Fresno, CA (10/9) [...] Oct 10 - WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday. Check out the results below. WWE Live Event Results from Fresno, CA (10/9) [...]

STARDOM 10th Anniversary Grand Final Results (10/9/21)

STARDOM was at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday where the promotion held a 10th Anniversary Grand Final event. Courtesy of RAJAH here are[...] Oct 10 - STARDOM was at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday where the promotion held a 10th Anniversary Grand Final event. Courtesy of RAJAH here are[...]

GCW The Aftermath Results (10/10/21) - Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela

GCW presented their The Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. Check out the results below courtesy of Fightful: [...] Oct 10 - GCW presented their The Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. Check out the results below courtesy of Fightful: [...]

Matt Riddle’s Wife Is Seemingly Not Happy With Him

Matt Riddle appears to be in hot water with his wife. On Twitter, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with his tag partner Randy Orton from a WWE [...] Oct 10 - Matt Riddle appears to be in hot water with his wife. On Twitter, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with his tag partner Randy Orton from a WWE [...]

WATCH: John Cena Appears on Saturday Night Live

John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one[...] Oct 10 - John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one[...]

Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame

Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alo[...] Oct 10 - Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alo[...]

WATCH: Big E. Appeared During Last Night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Fight

WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wi[...] Oct 10 - WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wi[...]