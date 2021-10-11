Alicia Atout Reveals She May Be Done With Wrestling

Alicia Atout was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about MLW revamping their women's division.

“I think it’s awesome. I know that this is something MLW has wanted for a really long time. We had kind of teased it a while back, and then the pandemic happened. It just made no sense to launch a whole new brand when, at the time, you could barely run shows in itself. I know that we had a little bit of a fall back in terms of that, and it was completely out of our hands, so the fact that we are back, it’s live shows, fans are there, and now we have all of these super cool females in our locker room who I’ve had the pleasure of knowing for years working at Shimmer and RISE. Having Dave [Prazak] in the back who have known these women for so long, he’s a wealth of knowledge, and I got to work with him doing those Shimmer and RISE shows and it’s amazing. I always say, I don’t care what you are, male, female, whatever you believe in, I don’t care. If you can wrestle and you’re good, I’m gonna watch you and I’m gonna appreciate you, appreciate the hell out of you. And these females can wrestle! There was one match that just blew me away at those last tapings, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it. I’m completely all for it.”

Atout also spoke about what wrestlers she'd like to see MLW sign.

“Someone who has been absolutely crushing it as of late is Lady Frost. I’ve known her for a minute, and she’s just a very good soul, and I’d like to get to know her more. I think bringing her in would be really fun. Someone I did want them to bring in was actually Holidead, and they did. That was amazing. That was a check off the list. I’ve known her for forever. There’s so many names I could throw around, it’s wild. Ray Lyn, I think, would be such a fun addition. She is just a little spark of energy and I would love to see her. Lyn would be really cool to see in there. I could go on and on. There’s just so much talent out there that deserves a spotlight, and now we have this new platform to give that. I know I’m just looking forward to the announcements. I’ve been texting Court [Bauer], ‘Hey, what’s new?’ I’m excited.”

She finally addressed whether or not she'll ever wrestle again.