Big E Appears At Iowa City / Penn State Game, Fires Up Crowd

The announcer mistakenly referred to him as "The Big E" instead of just "Big E", but the fans were too excited to notice.

THE CHAMP IS HERE 🙌 @WWEBigE knows how to make an entrance pic.twitter.com/3lWe7E4USC

Big E appeared at the latest game against Penn State, firing up the crowd and getting them ready.

Injuries unfortunately cut Big E's upstart football career in Iowa City short, however he did graduate from the University before starting his powerlifting career before becoming a professional wrestler.

