Former WWE Superstar Denied By OnlyFans For A Second Time

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected:

"We don’t know why they denied me but apparently it’s not totally unusual! A couple of my friends said they were denied the first time too. I’m going to reapply and see what happens!"

Following a second application, Green wrote the following on her podcast’s Twitter page, noting she has been rejected again!

“Apparently 0nly F@ns doesn’t wanna take my money…SECOND REJECTION!”