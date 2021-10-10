Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. (c) def. Natalya & Tamina - Karrion Kross def. John Morrison - WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos - Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair - The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) def. Finn Balor, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

Check out the results below.

WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday.

» More News From This Feed

Former WWE Superstar Denied By OnlyFans For A Second Time

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know w[...] Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently revealed to Metro UK that her application to join OnlyFans was unusually rejected: "We don’t know w[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reflects On Custody Feud In 2005 With Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent inte[...] Oct 10 - Dominik Mysterio reflected on the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero back in WWE during the summer of 2005 during a recent inte[...]

New Match Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up agains[...] Oct 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The newest member of Bullet Club, Chris Bey will go up agains[...]

WWE Live Event Results From Fresno, CA (10/9/21)

WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday. Check out the results below. WWE Live Event Results from Fresno, CA (10/9) [...] Oct 10 - WWE Live was at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday. Check out the results below. WWE Live Event Results from Fresno, CA (10/9) [...]

STARDOM 10th Anniversary Grand Final Results (10/9/21)

STARDOM was at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday where the promotion held a 10th Anniversary Grand Final event. Courtesy of RAJAH here are[...] Oct 10 - STARDOM was at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday where the promotion held a 10th Anniversary Grand Final event. Courtesy of RAJAH here are[...]

GCW The Aftermath Results (10/10/21) - Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela

GCW presented their The Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. Check out the results below courtesy of Fightful: [...] Oct 10 - GCW presented their The Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. Check out the results below courtesy of Fightful: [...]

Matt Riddle’s Wife Is Seemingly Not Happy With Him

Matt Riddle appears to be in hot water with his wife. On Twitter, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with his tag partner Randy Orton from a WWE [...] Oct 10 - Matt Riddle appears to be in hot water with his wife. On Twitter, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with his tag partner Randy Orton from a WWE [...]

WATCH: John Cena Appears on Saturday Night Live

John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one[...] Oct 10 - John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one[...]

Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame

Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alo[...] Oct 10 - Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alo[...]

WATCH: Big E. Appeared During Last Night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Fight

WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wi[...] Oct 10 - WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wi[...]

Don Callis Responds To Will Ospreay Wanting To "Embarass" Kenny Omega

It was previously reported that Will Ospreay wanted to go up against Kenny Omega, stating that he would "embrass" him in the ring. Don Callis took to[...] Oct 10 - It was previously reported that Will Ospreay wanted to go up against Kenny Omega, stating that he would "embrass" him in the ring. Don Callis took to[...]

Awesome Kong Inducted Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame

It was announced during the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown event that Awesome Kong is now inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. She will be th[...] Oct 10 - It was announced during the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown event that Awesome Kong is now inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. She will be th[...]

Who Helped Sign Bobby Fish To AEW?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Fish’s coming to AEW was thanks to Nick and Matt Jackson. The duo reportedly recommended Bobby [...] Oct 10 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Fish’s coming to AEW was thanks to Nick and Matt Jackson. The duo reportedly recommended Bobby [...]

Braun Strowman Wants A Match Against Former WWE Champion Next

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently defeated EC3 at "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All" event. During an interview [...] Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently defeated EC3 at "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All" event. During an interview [...]

Brie Bella Is Not Happy With WWE Women’s Division Right Now

During an appearance on the Sippin’ the Tea podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella addressed the current state of the WWE women’s[...] Oct 10 - During an appearance on the Sippin’ the Tea podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella addressed the current state of the WWE women’s[...]

Rey Mysterio Reflects On The SmackDown Six Era, Wrestling Kurt Angle and More

During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio discussed his SummerSlam 2002 match with Kurt Angle, the SmackDown Six era in WWE [...] Oct 10 - During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio discussed his SummerSlam 2002 match with Kurt Angle, the SmackDown Six era in WWE [...]

Cain Velasquez Is Returning To Pro Wrestling

Cain Velasquez is heading back to pro wrestling. AAA announced during Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion[...] Oct 10 - Cain Velasquez is heading back to pro wrestling. AAA announced during Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion[...]

CM Punk Gave Vince McMahon A Fake Draft Of His Pipebomb Promo

During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his ru[...] Oct 10 - During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his ru[...]

GCW Fight Club Results (10/9/21) - Jon Moxley Vs. Nick Gage, Mick Foley, More

At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick [...] Oct 10 - At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick [...]

GCW Is Set For Show At Hammerstein Ballroom In January 2022

GCW is coming to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an[...] Oct 10 - GCW is coming to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an[...]

ROH World Championship Match Announced For Next Month on ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championshi[...] Oct 10 - Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championshi[...]

Overnight Viewership For Friday's AEW Rampage Revealed (October 8)

The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, wi[...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, wi[...]

Overnight Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Edition of WWE SmackDown Revealed

The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX d[...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX d[...]

The IInspiration (The IIconics) Have Joined IMPACT Wrestling

During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The [...] Oct 10 - During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The [...]