WWE Champion Big E is in the house for the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury fight. Big E just staying winning in life don’t he?! pic.twitter.com/vk5m8rxbtk

During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wilder for his entrance. He cut a promo to get everyone hyped ahead of the big fight.

» More News From This Feed

WATCH: John Cena Appears on Saturday Night Live

John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one of Kardashian’s suitors in the “Dream[...] Oct 10 - John Cena made a surprise guest cameo guest appearance during last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The former WWE Champion was one of Kardashian’s suitors in the “Dream[...]

Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame

Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alongside Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, [...] Oct 10 - Stephanie McMahon has just become an inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. Stephanie was inducted alongside Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, [...]

WATCH: Big E. Appeared During Last Night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Fight

WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wilder for his entrance. He cut a promo to get every[...] Oct 10 - WWE Champion Big E appeared during Saturday night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing fight. During the show, Big E. did a hype video for Wilder for his entrance. He cut a promo to get every[...]

Don Callis Responds To Will Ospreay Wanting To "Embarass" Kenny Omega

It was previously reported that Will Ospreay wanted to go up against Kenny Omega, stating that he would "embrass" him in the ring. Don Callis took to Twitter to respond to this threat with the follow[...] Oct 10 - It was previously reported that Will Ospreay wanted to go up against Kenny Omega, stating that he would "embrass" him in the ring. Don Callis took to Twitter to respond to this threat with the follow[...]

Awesome Kong Inducted Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame

It was announced during the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown event that Awesome Kong is now inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. She will be the second woman inducted into the Impact Hall of Fa[...] Oct 10 - It was announced during the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown event that Awesome Kong is now inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. She will be the second woman inducted into the Impact Hall of Fa[...]

Who Helped Sign Bobby Fish To AEW?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Fish’s coming to AEW was thanks to Nick and Matt Jackson. The duo reportedly recommended Bobby Fish and helped get him signed to a deal. "The Bo[...] Oct 10 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Fish’s coming to AEW was thanks to Nick and Matt Jackson. The duo reportedly recommended Bobby Fish and helped get him signed to a deal. "The Bo[...]

Braun Strowman Wants A Match Against Former WWE Champion Next

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently defeated EC3 at "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All" event. During an interview on Control Your Narrative, Strowman was asked who [...] Oct 10 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently defeated EC3 at "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All" event. During an interview on Control Your Narrative, Strowman was asked who [...]

Brie Bella Is Not Happy With WWE Women’s Division Right Now

During an appearance on the Sippin’ the Tea podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella addressed the current state of the WWE women’s division, and she's not happy. The WWE Hall of F[...] Oct 10 - During an appearance on the Sippin’ the Tea podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella addressed the current state of the WWE women’s division, and she's not happy. The WWE Hall of F[...]

Rey Mysterio Reflects On The SmackDown Six Era, Wrestling Kurt Angle and More

During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio discussed his SummerSlam 2002 match with Kurt Angle, the SmackDown Six era in WWE and more. Check out the highlights below: Rey My[...] Oct 10 - During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio discussed his SummerSlam 2002 match with Kurt Angle, the SmackDown Six era in WWE and more. Check out the highlights below: Rey My[...]

Cain Velasquez Is Returning To Pro Wrestling

Cain Velasquez is heading back to pro wrestling. AAA announced during Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is set for their December 4, 2021 event. AAA is [...] Oct 10 - Cain Velasquez is heading back to pro wrestling. AAA announced during Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is set for their December 4, 2021 event. AAA is [...]

CM Punk Gave Vince McMahon A Fake Draft Of His Pipebomb Promo

During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days: “It&rsq[...] Oct 10 - During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days: “It&rsq[...]

GCW Fight Club Results (10/9/21) - Jon Moxley Vs. Nick Gage, Mick Foley, More

At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley came out before the match to talk about his [...] Oct 10 - At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley came out before the match to talk about his [...]

GCW Is Set For Show At Hammerstein Ballroom In January 2022

GCW is coming to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an event at the world-famous Hammerstein Ballroom in[...] Oct 10 - GCW is coming to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an event at the world-famous Hammerstein Ballroom in[...]

ROH World Championship Match Announced For Next Month on ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championship against Alex Zayne on an upcoming episode of ROH[...] Oct 10 - Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championship against Alex Zayne on an upcoming episode of ROH[...]

Overnight Viewership For Friday's AEW Rampage Revealed (October 8)

The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, with 196,000 watching in the key 18-49 demographic.&[...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, with 196,000 watching in the key 18-49 demographic.&[...]

Overnight Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Edition of WWE SmackDown Revealed

The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX drew an average of 2.030 million viewers, which is [...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX drew an average of 2.030 million viewers, which is [...]

The IInspiration (The IIconics) Have Joined IMPACT Wrestling

During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE are joining IMPACT Wrestling. The[...] Oct 10 - During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE are joining IMPACT Wrestling. The[...]

Tony Khan Announces Next Set Of AEW Dark Universal Studios Tapings

Tony Khan has announced the next Universal Studios tapings for AEW in Orlando, Florida. In response to a fan on Twitter, Khan revealed that tapings are scheduled in two weeks' time on Sunday, October[...] Oct 09 - Tony Khan has announced the next Universal Studios tapings for AEW in Orlando, Florida. In response to a fan on Twitter, Khan revealed that tapings are scheduled in two weeks' time on Sunday, October[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Results (10/9/21)

Knockouts Knockdown on IMPACT Plus Results, courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown begins with a ten-bell salute in honor of Daffney and is dedicated to all the women and men who have given[...] Oct 09 - Knockouts Knockdown on IMPACT Plus Results, courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown begins with a ten-bell salute in honor of Daffney and is dedicated to all the women and men who have given[...]

WWE Fires Back At AEW, Final 30 Minutes Of Next Week's SmackDown Will Be Commercial Free

As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently fired some shots in response to the news that part of next week's WWE SmackDown on FS1 will be going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT, he t[...] Oct 09 - As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently fired some shots in response to the news that part of next week's WWE SmackDown on FS1 will be going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT, he t[...]

Nick Gage Has A Lot Of Love For His Fanbase

Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t [...] Oct 09 - Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t [...]

Shinsuke Nakamura Relinquishes Crown, No Longer King Nakamura

During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the currently running King Of The Ring tournament. [...] Oct 09 - During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the currently running King Of The Ring tournament. [...]

WWE Allowed To Use Profanity On RAW and NXT, But Not SmackDown

WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been producing for over a decade. It was previously report[...] Oct 09 - WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been producing for over a decade. It was previously report[...]

Court Bauer Confirms Talks Between MLW and WWE

The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that has kept a lot of fans excited and entertained wo[...] Oct 09 - The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that has kept a lot of fans excited and entertained wo[...]