Braun Strowman Wants A Match Against Former WWE Champion Next

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently defeated EC3 at "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All" event.

During an interview on Control Your Narrative, Strowman was asked who he’d like to face next.

Here’s what Strowman replied:

"I don’t really know if it’s one person. I think it’s anyone, anyone that has something inside of them that they need to get out. Anybody that needs to be set free, these things have always been good at setting things free (he said this while looking at his hands).

There’s only one man on this Earth that I want to see knock on that door. He’s family. He showed me things in life that I never could have imagined seeing. He bestowed the gift upon me of being the godfather to his son.

Windham (Bray Wyatt), I’m waiting on you, brother."