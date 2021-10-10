WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Rey Mysterio Reflects On The SmackDown Six Era, Wrestling Kurt Angle and More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2021
During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio discussed his SummerSlam 2002 match with Kurt Angle, the SmackDown Six era in WWE and more.
Check out the highlights below:
Rey Mysterio on joining WWE after WCW went out of business:
“When the company was bought out, I was told right off the bat that they were interested in me, but they wanted me to let my WCW contact run out. Once it ended, we would sit down and do business. I thought that it was a nice way of saying, ‘No, we’re not interested.’ Because a lot of contracts were bought out – Chavo, Booker, a lot of guys. Again, I’m thinking is Vince really gonna open the door for me because he doesn’t believe in small guys? At the time, I would hear that sometimes from Hall and Nash, but I never lost hope. Sure enough, when that contract expired, JR reached out and said, ‘OK, we’re ready to do business.’ That’s when I signed. So, they kept their word.”
On his SummerSlam 2002 match with Kurt Angle:
“I remember coming down to the ring and being underneath the ring. I was nervous as hell because we opened up the show. ‘OK, Rey, get ready.’ And I’m like, shit, I can’t find my mask. Where’s my mask? So, we’re using the monitor as light to see where my mask had gone. Eventually, I was able to put it on. That move I kicked off the match with, I hadn’t done it in a long time. I was nervous for the match overall, but that happens overall. As soon as I make the first move, I can start my rhythm and flow. But yeah, it was non-stop. That match was incredible. To me, that’s my best match I’ve had with you [Kurt Angle].”
On his memories of the SmackDown Six era in WWE:
“It was a big deal. The ratings were coming up, and we were like the top faces of the SmackDown brand. We were giving out everything every single night. We were just having a blast and enjoying it. We were traveling and touring together. We would also throw in doses of comedy and character with all the stuff you were doing – just little things that were giving us credibility for what we were doing in the ring, which made it even better.”
FULL MATCH: Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle: SummerSlam 2002
