Cain Velasquez Is Returning To Pro Wrestling

Cain Velasquez is heading back to pro wrestling.

AAA announced during Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is set for their December 4, 2021 event.

AAA is something of a homecoming for Velasquez who actually made his pro wrestling debut with the promotion at TripleMania XXVII in August 2019 in Mexico City. During that event, he teamed with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown.

Velasquez would go on to sign with WWE, with his most high-profile match against Brock Lesnar for the title at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Behind the Scenes with Cain Velasquez at Lucha Libre Event