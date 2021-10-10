GCW Fight Club Results (10/9/21) - Jon Moxley Vs. Nick Gage, Mick Foley, More

At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch.

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley came out before the match to talk about his love of hardcore wrestling and presented the GCW Title for the match and then took to commentary.

In other news, Matt Cardona, with help from Chelsea Green, defeated Effy to become the new Internet Champion.

The win came when Green came down in a jacket and motorcycle helmet and dragged the referee to the outside, this allowed Cardona to deliver low blows and the Radio Silence for the win.

Below are quick results from Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club event from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of Fightful.

- Triple Threat Match: Alex Zayne defeated Ninja Mack and Lio Rush

- Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie defeated Joey Janela & Marko Stunt

- Jordan Oliver defeated Atticus Cogar

- Internet Championship vs. Career Match: Matt Cardona defeated Effy (c)

- Scramble Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Gringo Loco, ASF, Brayden Lee, Dante Leon, Calvin Tankman, and Thunder Rosa

- 6-Man Tag Team Match: Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Akira, G-Raver & Alex Colon

- Shane Mercer defeated Yoya

- GCW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Nick Gage