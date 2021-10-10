"I've seen a million GCW's come and go... it'll never last" 1.23.22 NYC Hammerstein Ballroom pic.twitter.com/hnJ61mp1Cc

The Hammerstein Ballroom was best known in pro-wrestling for hosting a number of ECW events including ECW One Night Stand in 2005 and 2006.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an event at the world-famous Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on January 23, 2022.

GCW is coming to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

CM Punk Gave Vince McMahon A Fake Draft Of His Pipebomb Promo

During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days: “It&rsq[...] Oct 10 - During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days: “It&rsq[...]

GCW Fight Club Results (10/9/21) - Jon Moxley Vs. Nick Gage, Mick Foley, More

At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley came out before the match to talk about his [...] Oct 10 - At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley came out before the match to talk about his [...]

GCW Is Set For Show At Hammerstein Ballroom In January 2022

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an event at the world-famous Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on January 23, 2022.

ROH World Championship Match Announced For Next Month on ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championship against Alex Zayne on an upcoming episode of ROH[...] Oct 10 - Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championship against Alex Zayne on an upcoming episode of ROH[...]

Overnight Viewership For Friday's AEW Rampage Revealed (October 8)

The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, with 196,000 watching in the key 18-49 demographic.&[...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, with 196,000 watching in the key 18-49 demographic.&[...]

Overnight Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Edition of WWE SmackDown Revealed

The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX drew an average of 2.030 million viewers, which is [...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX drew an average of 2.030 million viewers, which is [...]

The IInspiration (The IIconics) Have Joined IMPACT Wrestling

During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE are joining IMPACT Wrestling. The[...] Oct 10 - During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE are joining IMPACT Wrestling. The[...]

Tony Khan Announces Next Set Of AEW Dark Universal Studios Tapings

Tony Khan has announced the next Universal Studios tapings for AEW in Orlando, Florida. In response to a fan on Twitter, Khan revealed that tapings are scheduled in two weeks' time on Sunday, October[...] Oct 09 - Tony Khan has announced the next Universal Studios tapings for AEW in Orlando, Florida. In response to a fan on Twitter, Khan revealed that tapings are scheduled in two weeks' time on Sunday, October[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Results (10/9/21)

Knockouts Knockdown on IMPACT Plus Results, courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown begins with a ten-bell salute in honor of Daffney and is dedicated to all the women and men who have given[...] Oct 09 - Knockouts Knockdown on IMPACT Plus Results, courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown begins with a ten-bell salute in honor of Daffney and is dedicated to all the women and men who have given[...]

WWE Fires Back At AEW, Final 30 Minutes Of Next Week's SmackDown Will Be Commercial Free

As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently fired some shots in response to the news that part of next week's WWE SmackDown on FS1 will be going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT, he t[...] Oct 09 - As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently fired some shots in response to the news that part of next week's WWE SmackDown on FS1 will be going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT, he t[...]

Nick Gage Has A Lot Of Love For His Fanbase

Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t [...] Oct 09 - Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t [...]

Shinsuke Nakamura Relinquishes Crown, No Longer King Nakamura

During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the currently running King Of The Ring tournament. [...] Oct 09 - During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the currently running King Of The Ring tournament. [...]

WWE Allowed To Use Profanity On RAW and NXT, But Not SmackDown

WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been producing for over a decade. It was previously report[...] Oct 09 - WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been producing for over a decade. It was previously report[...]

Court Bauer Confirms Talks Between MLW and WWE

The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that has kept a lot of fans excited and entertained wo[...] Oct 09 - The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that has kept a lot of fans excited and entertained wo[...]

Molly Holly Didn't Know What Fear Factor Was When She Agreed To Compete

Molly Holly was recently a guest on Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, where she spoke about being a guest on Fear Factor back in 2002. “I did because nobody else wanted to do it. They work[...] Oct 09 - Molly Holly was recently a guest on Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, where she spoke about being a guest on Fear Factor back in 2002. “I did because nobody else wanted to do it. They work[...]

Britt Baker Talks Working With Adam Cole, Main Eventing With Ruby Soho

Britt Baker was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, where she spoke about her main event match against Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. “The venue itself, Arthur Ash[...] Oct 09 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, where she spoke about her main event match against Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. “The venue itself, Arthur Ash[...]

Rey Mysterio Recalls Thinking He Was Getting Unmasked At Halloween Havoc 1997

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I remember I didn’t want to show up to the pay-pe[...] Oct 09 - Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I remember I didn’t want to show up to the pay-pe[...]

Damian Priest Reveals How He Became Friends With Bad Bunny

During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we got along well from the first moment. We talked, we[...] Oct 09 - During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we got along well from the first moment. We talked, we[...]

Hybrid Aces Low Results (10/8/2021)

Hybrid Wrestling came to Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday to hold the Aces Low event. The show took place Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and aired on FITE TV. The results a[...] Oct 09 - Hybrid Wrestling came to Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday to hold the Aces Low event. The show took place Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and aired on FITE TV. The results a[...]

IWTV Untitled Results (10/8/2021)

IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Easton LaRoux Alec Price def. Rip Byson PWM Women'[...] Oct 09 - IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Easton LaRoux Alec Price def. Rip Byson PWM Women'[...]

Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings (10/9/2021)

The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday night’s show in Osaka. The current standings ar[...] Oct 09 - The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday night’s show in Osaka. The current standings ar[...]

Tony Khan: "I can't wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head."

Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand and AEW Rampage will be airing for 30 minutes at [...] Oct 09 - Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand and AEW Rampage will be airing for 30 minutes at [...]

AEW Rampage Results (October 8th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho so let's[...] Oct 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho so let's[...]

Edge Wants Seth Rollins In A Hell In A Cell Match

Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH coverage: Seth Rollins is still standing in the ri[...] Oct 08 - Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH coverage: Seth Rollins is still standing in the ri[...]