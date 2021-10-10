Overnight Viewership For Friday's AEW Rampage Revealed (October 8)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Fast national numbers, which are not released publicly, have AEW Rampage for October 8 listed at 466,000 viewers with 196,000 in the demo. Last week, the final number was 28,000 higher in the overall than the fast nationals pic.twitter.com/8IdicipyS1

The final viewership will be revealed next week.

Viewership for this week was down on last week’s 594,000 viewers, and 316,000 in the 18-49 demo.

The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, with 196,000 watching in the key 18-49 demographic.

The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed.

CM Punk Gave Vince McMahon A Fake Draft Of His Pipebomb Promo

During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his ru[...] Oct 10 - During a recent interview with Sport1, AEW star CM Punk talked about his run as the WWE Champion for 434 days and his Pipebomb promo. On his ru[...]

GCW Fight Club Results (10/9/21) - Jon Moxley Vs. Nick Gage, Mick Foley, More

At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick [...] Oct 10 - At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship in a brutal deathmatch. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick [...]

GCW Is Set For Show At Hammerstein Ballroom In January 2022

GCW is coming to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an[...] Oct 10 - GCW is coming to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that his promotion Game Changer Wrestling will run an[...]

ROH World Championship Match Announced For Next Month on ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championshi[...] Oct 10 - Ring of Honor has announced a big title for next months' ROH television. The company has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World Championshi[...]

Overnight Viewership For Friday's AEW Rampage Revealed (October 8)

The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, wi[...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday's AEW Rampage (October 8) has been revealed. The taped hour broadcast pulled in an average of 466,000 viewers, wi[...]

Overnight Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Edition of WWE SmackDown Revealed

The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX d[...] Oct 10 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s 'Season Premiere' edition of WWE SmackDown (October 8) has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast on FOX d[...]

The IInspiration (The IIconics) Have Joined IMPACT Wrestling

During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The [...] Oct 10 - During Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown PPV event, it was revealed that Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The [...]

Tony Khan Announces Next Set Of AEW Dark Universal Studios Tapings

Tony Khan has announced the next Universal Studios tapings for AEW in Orlando, Florida. In response to a fan on Twitter, Khan revealed that tapings a[...] Oct 09 - Tony Khan has announced the next Universal Studios tapings for AEW in Orlando, Florida. In response to a fan on Twitter, Khan revealed that tapings a[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Results (10/9/21)

Knockouts Knockdown on IMPACT Plus Results, courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown begins with a ten-bell salute in honor of Daffney and is[...] Oct 09 - Knockouts Knockdown on IMPACT Plus Results, courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown begins with a ten-bell salute in honor of Daffney and is[...]

WWE Fires Back At AEW, Final 30 Minutes Of Next Week's SmackDown Will Be Commercial Free

As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently fired some shots in response to the news that part of next week's WWE SmackDown on FS1 will b[...] Oct 09 - As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently fired some shots in response to the news that part of next week's WWE SmackDown on FS1 will b[...]

Nick Gage Has A Lot Of Love For His Fanbase

Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they&rsqu[...] Oct 09 - Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they&rsqu[...]

Shinsuke Nakamura Relinquishes Crown, No Longer King Nakamura

During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the [...] Oct 09 - During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the [...]

WWE Allowed To Use Profanity On RAW and NXT, But Not SmackDown

WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been prod[...] Oct 09 - WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been prod[...]

Court Bauer Confirms Talks Between MLW and WWE

The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that[...] Oct 09 - The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that[...]

Molly Holly Didn't Know What Fear Factor Was When She Agreed To Compete

Molly Holly was recently a guest on Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, where she spoke about being a guest on Fear Factor back in 2002. “I [...] Oct 09 - Molly Holly was recently a guest on Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, where she spoke about being a guest on Fear Factor back in 2002. “I [...]

Britt Baker Talks Working With Adam Cole, Main Eventing With Ruby Soho

Britt Baker was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, where she spoke about her main event match against Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite [...] Oct 09 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, where she spoke about her main event match against Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite [...]

Rey Mysterio Recalls Thinking He Was Getting Unmasked At Halloween Havoc 1997

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I rem[...] Oct 09 - Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I rem[...]

Damian Priest Reveals How He Became Friends With Bad Bunny

During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we g[...] Oct 09 - During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we g[...]

Hybrid Aces Low Results (10/8/2021)

Hybrid Wrestling came to Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday to hold the Aces Low event. The show took place Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel A[...] Oct 09 - Hybrid Wrestling came to Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday to hold the Aces Low event. The show took place Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel A[...]

IWTV Untitled Results (10/8/2021)

IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Ea[...] Oct 09 - IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Ea[...]

Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings (10/9/2021)

The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday nigh[...] Oct 09 - The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday nigh[...]

Tony Khan: "I can't wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head."

Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand[...] Oct 09 - Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand[...]

AEW Rampage Results (October 8th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary[...] Oct 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary[...]

Edge Wants Seth Rollins In A Hell In A Cell Match

Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH c[...] Oct 08 - Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH c[...]