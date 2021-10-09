WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Fires Back At AEW, Final 30 Minutes Of Next Week's SmackDown Will Be Commercial Free
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2021
As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently fired some shots in response to the news that part of next week's WWE SmackDown on FS1 will be going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT, he tweeted, "I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!"
Fans have been wondering if WWE would respond to the shot, and they seemingly have with viewers of the PSU/Iowa game on FOX reporting that a commercial aired during the game revealing that the final 30 minutes of this Friday’s two and a half hour SmackDown will air commercial free, the final 30 minutes of the show will be head-to-head with Rampage.
WWE has already announced the majority of the card for next week's episode which is being hyped as a "Supersized" edition of SmackDown. Below are the matches that are set to air.
- Brock Lesnar will appear to address Roman Reigns - Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (non-title) - King Of The Ring semifinal: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn - Queens Crown tournament semifinal: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega - Sonya Deville vs. Naomi
AEW Rampage will air live from Miami, Florida with the following matches already announced:
- CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal - Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny - Inner Circle vs. Men Of The Year and Junior Dos Santos