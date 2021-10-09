WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Gage Has A Lot Of Love For His Fanbase

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 09, 2021

Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him.

“The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here right now and wouldn’t be doing what I love, which is professional deathmatch wrestling. I want to give a shoutout to my MDK gang. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what I’d be doing. You know what I do and some people don’t see or it doesn’t get caught on camera; I’m usually main eventing a lot of these shows and I’m sitting there and taking pictures with whoever shows up. I don’t even go back to the curtain sometimes. I sit out there and autograph and take pictures and just thank them. When I got laid out and went to CZW, I was like, ‘This shit is not for me. This shit has changed. I don’t like the feeling.’ The camaraderie was not there. I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ Thank God we opened up GCW. Slowly but surely, we started (growing). Then I took off like a rocket. Fans loved me. MDK is all over the place right now.”

He was asked what the connection is that the fans feel towards him.

“Maybe the realness? Just keeping it real, being myself and letting everything out. I don’t hold nothing back, I let everyone know my story and let them know who I am and I be myself. MDK stands for be yourself, surround yourself with people that love you and care for you and find a passion that you love and do it at 110% with hard word and dedication. That’s what MDK is all about. It’s worked and people are listening and they are fired up and they get me fired up. It goes both ways. They also thank me, but I’m like, ‘thank you! If you weren’t in the crowd chanting Nick Gage or MDK, I wouldn’t be fired up to go out there at my age and still do this deathmatch shit.’ It’s all about them.”

Source: fightful.com
