Nick Gage Has A Lot Of Love For His Fanbase

Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him.

“The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here right now and wouldn’t be doing what I love, which is professional deathmatch wrestling. I want to give a shoutout to my MDK gang. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what I’d be doing. You know what I do and some people don’t see or it doesn’t get caught on camera; I’m usually main eventing a lot of these shows and I’m sitting there and taking pictures with whoever shows up. I don’t even go back to the curtain sometimes. I sit out there and autograph and take pictures and just thank them. When I got laid out and went to CZW, I was like, ‘This shit is not for me. This shit has changed. I don’t like the feeling.’ The camaraderie was not there. I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ Thank God we opened up GCW. Slowly but surely, we started (growing). Then I took off like a rocket. Fans loved me. MDK is all over the place right now.”

He was asked what the connection is that the fans feel towards him.