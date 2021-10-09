You can check out the video of Nakamura's announcement here:

The King of the Ring tournament kicked off last night on SmackDown with first round matches. Sami Zayn defeated Rey Mysterio to move on to the next round and Finn Balor defeated Cesaro.

“You will not call me King Nakamura, but you can call me the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.”

During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the currently running King Of The Ring tournament.

» More News From This Feed

Nick Gage Has A Lot Of Love For His Fanbase

Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t [...] Oct 09 - Nick Gage was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the MDK Gang (his fanbase) and what they mean to him. “The MDK Gang, they’re going to be in the house. If it wasn’t [...]

Shinsuke Nakamura Relinquishes Crown, No Longer King Nakamura

During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the currently running King Of The Ring tournament. [...] Oct 09 - During a post-show segment after this past Friday's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he will no longer wear a crown out of respect for the currently running King Of The Ring tournament. [...]

WWE Allowed To Use Profanity On RAW and NXT, But Not SmackDown

WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been producing for over a decade. It was previously report[...] Oct 09 - WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been producing for over a decade. It was previously report[...]

Court Bauer Confirms Talks Between MLW and WWE

The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that has kept a lot of fans excited and entertained wo[...] Oct 09 - The Forbidden Door concept in professional wrestling of having nearly all major wrestling organizations work together has been an exciting factor that has kept a lot of fans excited and entertained wo[...]

Molly Holly Didn't Know What Fear Factor Was When She Agreed To Compete

Molly Holly was recently a guest on Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, where she spoke about being a guest on Fear Factor back in 2002. “I did because nobody else wanted to do it. They work[...] Oct 09 - Molly Holly was recently a guest on Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, where she spoke about being a guest on Fear Factor back in 2002. “I did because nobody else wanted to do it. They work[...]

Britt Baker Talks Working With Adam Cole, Main Eventing With Ruby Soho

Britt Baker was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, where she spoke about her main event match against Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. “The venue itself, Arthur Ash[...] Oct 09 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, where she spoke about her main event match against Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. “The venue itself, Arthur Ash[...]

Rey Mysterio Recalls Thinking He Was Getting Unmasked At Halloween Havoc 1997

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I remember I didn’t want to show up to the pay-pe[...] Oct 09 - Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I remember I didn’t want to show up to the pay-pe[...]

Damian Priest Reveals How He Became Friends With Bad Bunny

During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we got along well from the first moment. We talked, we[...] Oct 09 - During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we got along well from the first moment. We talked, we[...]

Hybrid Aces Low Results (10/8/2021)

Hybrid Wrestling came to Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday to hold the Aces Low event. The show took place Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and aired on FITE TV. The results a[...] Oct 09 - Hybrid Wrestling came to Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday to hold the Aces Low event. The show took place Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and aired on FITE TV. The results a[...]

IWTV Untitled Results (10/8/2021)

IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Easton LaRoux Alec Price def. Rip Byson PWM Women'[...] Oct 09 - IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Easton LaRoux Alec Price def. Rip Byson PWM Women'[...]

Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings (10/9/2021)

The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday night’s show in Osaka. The current standings ar[...] Oct 09 - The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday night’s show in Osaka. The current standings ar[...]

Tony Khan: "I can't wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head."

Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand and AEW Rampage will be airing for 30 minutes at [...] Oct 09 - Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand and AEW Rampage will be airing for 30 minutes at [...]

AEW Rampage Results (October 8th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho so let's[...] Oct 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho so let's[...]

Edge Wants Seth Rollins In A Hell In A Cell Match

Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH coverage: Seth Rollins is still standing in the ri[...] Oct 08 - Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH coverage: Seth Rollins is still standing in the ri[...]

WWE Announces 'Supersized' SmackDown For Next Week - Brock Lesnar Returning

WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 next week, with the company promoting it as a 'Supersized' event. On tonight's season premiere episode, the following was announced for next week: - Brock Lesnar will re[...] Oct 08 - WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 next week, with the company promoting it as a 'Supersized' event. On tonight's season premiere episode, the following was announced for next week: - Brock Lesnar will re[...]

Second Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament

The first round of the 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni Sto[...] Oct 08 - The first round of the 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni Sto[...]

Sonya Deville Returning To The Ring On Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville will be in action next week on WWE SmackDown. This is significant as it will be the first time since August 2020 she has laced up her boots for a match on WWE television. On Friday's S[...] Oct 08 - Sonya Deville will be in action next week on WWE SmackDown. This is significant as it will be the first time since August 2020 she has laced up her boots for a match on WWE television. On Friday's S[...]

Second Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. In the opening match of the broadcast, Sami Zayn def[...] Oct 08 - The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. In the opening match of the broadcast, Sami Zayn def[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/8/21 - Season Premiere Episode

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (10/8/2021): SAP Center, San Jose, CA, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show kicks off with Bianca Belair in the middle of making her ri[...] Oct 08 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (10/8/2021): SAP Center, San Jose, CA, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show kicks off with Bianca Belair in the middle of making her ri[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Takes Fan Down With A Chop

The Undertaker has officially retired from WWE after a 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series 2020 - ending his remarkable 30-year career, but despite this Taker is still finding ways to create s[...] Oct 08 - The Undertaker has officially retired from WWE after a 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series 2020 - ending his remarkable 30-year career, but despite this Taker is still finding ways to create s[...]

First Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament

The first round of the inaugural WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament took place on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which is a season premiere episode. The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni S[...] Oct 08 - The first round of the inaugural WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament took place on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which is a season premiere episode. The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni S[...]

First Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. In the opening match of the broadcast, Sami Zayn def[...] Oct 08 - The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. In the opening match of the broadcast, Sami Zayn def[...]

CM Punk On When Recent AEW Debuts Will Pay Off

All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...] Oct 08 - All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...]

Mark Henry Says PAC Suffered A Concussion Over A Month Ago

Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...] Oct 08 - Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...]