WWE Allowed To Use Profanity On RAW and NXT, But Not SmackDown
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 09, 2021
WWE has been allowing an increased amount of profanity during RAW and NXT broadcasts, which has been a far cry from their PG content they've been producing for over a decade.
It was previously reported by Fightful that WWE was planning to be edgier, which has become apparent with some of the skits between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, as well as Bron Breakker's promos. The idea behind this is reportedly to attract younger viewers since WWE programming skews towards an older audience.
Ringside News reported that while fans can expect to see more profanity on Raw and NXT, it won’t be the same on SmackDown. This is due to SmackDown having “standards and practices” that prohibit them from using profanity. However, they can still work in adult lines (such as the missionary position line during the John Cena / Roman Reigns promo.)
It's been stated by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Fox are not keen on profanity, and do not want to have it on the show they air.
