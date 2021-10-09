Molly Holly Didn't Know What Fear Factor Was When She Agreed To Compete

Molly Holly was recently a guest on Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, where she spoke about being a guest on Fear Factor back in 2002.

“I did because nobody else wanted to do it. They worked their way down the list and they were like, ‘Torrie Wilson doesn’t want to do it, Stacy Keibler doesn’t want to do it, will you please do this?’ Honestly, because I don’t watch TV, I had never heard of it. I say yes, I call my little brother, ‘Hey Luke, I’m going to be on a show called Fear Factor.’ He goes, ‘You’re gonna have to eat worms!’ ‘What?’ ‘They eat worms on that show.’ ‘That is not real. Sometimes, to get the ratings up, you do things that look like something else to draw emotion from the audience.’ I was explaining to him that it was a work and that no one would be eating worms.”

She spoke about her second round elimination.