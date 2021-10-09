Hybrid Aces Low Results (10/8/2021)

The show took place Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and aired on FITE TV.

Hybrid Wrestling came to Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday to hold the Aces Low event.

Rey Mysterio Recalls Thinking He Was Getting Unmasked At Halloween Havoc 1997

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I remember I didn’t want to show up to the pay-pe[...] Oct 09 - Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc. “I remember I didn’t want to show up to the pay-pe[...]

Damian Priest Reveals How He Became Friends With Bad Bunny

During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we got along well from the first moment. We talked, we[...] Oct 09 - During an interview with Superluchas.com, Damian Priest recalled how he met Bad Bunny. “I met him, the day of the Royal Rumble 2021, and we got along well from the first moment. We talked, we[...]

IWTV Untitled Results (10/8/2021)

IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Easton LaRoux Alec Price def. Rip Byson PWM Women'[...] Oct 09 - IWTV came to Williamstown, New Jersey to bring the fans their Untitled event. The results are as follows: Dark Match: Marcus Mathers def. Logan Easton LaRoux Alec Price def. Rip Byson PWM Women'[...]

Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings (10/9/2021)

The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday night’s show in Osaka. The current standings ar[...] Oct 09 - The official standings for NJPW's G1 Climax have been updating following the most recent show, with the tournament planning to continue at Friday night’s show in Osaka. The current standings ar[...]

Tony Khan: "I can't wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head."

Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand and AEW Rampage will be airing for 30 minutes at [...] Oct 09 - Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that, due to SmackDown's rescheduling next week for Supersized SmackDown, that both WWE's blue brand and AEW Rampage will be airing for 30 minutes at [...]

AEW Rampage Results (October 8th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho so let's[...] Oct 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho so let's[...]

Edge Wants Seth Rollins In A Hell In A Cell Match

Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH coverage: Seth Rollins is still standing in the ri[...] Oct 08 - Edge has challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match! During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH coverage: Seth Rollins is still standing in the ri[...]

WWE Announces 'Supersized' SmackDown For Next Week - Brock Lesnar Returning

WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 next week, with the company promoting it as a 'Supersized' event. On tonight's season premiere episode, the following was announced for next week: - Brock Lesnar will re[...] Oct 08 - WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 next week, with the company promoting it as a 'Supersized' event. On tonight's season premiere episode, the following was announced for next week: - Brock Lesnar will re[...]

Second Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament

The first round of the 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni Sto[...] Oct 08 - The first round of the 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni Sto[...]

Sonya Deville Returning To The Ring On Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville will be in action next week on WWE SmackDown. This is significant as it will be the first time since August 2020 she has laced up her boots for a match on WWE television. On Friday's S[...] Oct 08 - Sonya Deville will be in action next week on WWE SmackDown. This is significant as it will be the first time since August 2020 she has laced up her boots for a match on WWE television. On Friday's S[...]

Second Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. In the opening match of the broadcast, Sami Zayn def[...] Oct 08 - The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode. In the opening match of the broadcast, Sami Zayn def[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/8/21 - Season Premiere Episode

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (10/8/2021): SAP Center, San Jose, CA, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show kicks off with Bianca Belair in the middle of making her ri[...] Oct 08 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (10/8/2021): SAP Center, San Jose, CA, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show kicks off with Bianca Belair in the middle of making her ri[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Takes Fan Down With A Chop

The Undertaker has officially retired from WWE after a 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series 2020 - ending his remarkable 30-year career, but despite this Taker is still finding ways to create s[...] Oct 08 - The Undertaker has officially retired from WWE after a 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series 2020 - ending his remarkable 30-year career, but despite this Taker is still finding ways to create s[...]

CM Punk On When Recent AEW Debuts Will Pay Off

All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...] Oct 08 - All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...]

Mark Henry Says PAC Suffered A Concussion Over A Month Ago

Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...] Oct 08 - Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...]

Karrion Kross Says You Can Expect To See Scarlett "Any Time or Any Place"

Karrion Kross was a guest on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley, where he was asked a question many fans have been wondering: where is Scarlett? “This is what I can say? I mean without being delibe[...] Oct 08 - Karrion Kross was a guest on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley, where he was asked a question many fans have been wondering: where is Scarlett? “This is what I can say? I mean without being delibe[...]

Bianca Belair Thinks Faction With Sasha Banks And Naomi Would Be "Great"

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about the concept of starting a faction with Sasha Banks and Naomi. "I think, if we can all get along - me, Sasha and [...] Oct 08 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about the concept of starting a faction with Sasha Banks and Naomi. "I think, if we can all get along - me, Sasha and [...]

Awesome Kong Kept Retirement A Secret Until The Announcement At NWA EmPowerrr

When Awesome Kong arrived at NWA EmPowerrr, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling in a highly emotional segment with her former rival Gail Kim. While speaking with GAW, Mickie James reveale[...] Oct 08 - When Awesome Kong arrived at NWA EmPowerrr, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling in a highly emotional segment with her former rival Gail Kim. While speaking with GAW, Mickie James reveale[...]

Renee Paquette Fantasy Books Her Own MMA Career

Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th. “I just kind of grit my teeth and bear [...] Oct 08 - Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th. “I just kind of grit my teeth and bear [...]

Former WWE Magazine Writer Recalls Interviewing Randy Savage Without Permission

Former WWE, Raw and SmackDown magazine writer Brian Solomon was a guest on the 6:05 Superpodcast with Bryan Last, where he discussed how little WWE paid attention to the magazine division of the compa[...] Oct 08 - Former WWE, Raw and SmackDown magazine writer Brian Solomon was a guest on the 6:05 Superpodcast with Bryan Last, where he discussed how little WWE paid attention to the magazine division of the compa[...]

Will Ospreay Is Coming To MLW

During MLW’s prime time Fightland special on Vice TV, Alicia Atout announced that Will Ospreay will be on his way to the promotion. 🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @[...] Oct 08 - During MLW’s prime time Fightland special on Vice TV, Alicia Atout announced that Will Ospreay will be on his way to the promotion. 🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @[...]