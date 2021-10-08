AEW Rampage Results (October 8th 2021)

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
It's Friday, you know what that means. This is AEW Rampage with 4 matches tonight instead of 3 so we're in for a fast-paced hour. We have a commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho so let's get straight to the action!

Mark Henry Interview 

We start with Mark Henry's interview segment this week. Daniel Garcia and 2point0 tell CM Punk that he walked away because it wasn't all about him anymore and he's only happy now because all attention is on him. Garcia himself asks what a 23-year-old CM Punk would do in his shoes. Punk responds that 23-year-old CM Punk wouldn't be hanging around with the Nasty Boys little brothers and he's going to put a beating on Daniel Garcia tonight. They jumped him in Chicago and he finishes it in Philly. "Enough talk, let's go to the ring" as Mark Henry says.

CM Punk defeated Daniel Garcia w/2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) via Submission (14:25)

CM Punk is back in his long pants to start us off and I much prefer the CM Trunks. Both men begin with a test of strength and Punk gets the better of Garcia as he outwrestles him to earn a you still got it chant. When Garcia works his way back to his feet, he meets a Punk shoulder tackle to send Daniel reeling as the tone in this one is set. Punk locks on a Heel Hook next but it's next to the ropes which Garcia grabs to break the hold. Garcia backs Punk into a corner but gets paintbrushed and body slammed by Punk as he really asserts his dominance. He goes for a third but Garcia escapes and attacks Punk's back before attacking him in the corner. Punk fights out and has Garcia up for the GTS but that's when 2point0 get involved. Jeff and Matt hit the apron, one to distract the referee and another to drag Garcia from Punks shoulders. Whilst the distraction continues, 2point0 smash Punk's knee into the ring post repeatedly and we go to a break.

When we return, Garcia has the upper hand but Punk is trying to fight back. Garcia continues to work over Punk's injured knee though and he looks to have Punk grounded. Both men make their way to their feet but Garcia puts Punk on the mat and goes back to the knee once more. This continues to be the story of the match until Punk manages to dodge a dropkick in the corner. From there, Punk hits a rising knee strike and enters into a striking exchange which Punk ends with a Roundhouse kick for two. He follows that with a Leg Lariat and a Neckbreaker but Garcia fights back with an Olympic Slam for his own two count. Garcia goes for the leg again but Punk fights out with strikes and hits a Pepsi Twist! Punk calls for the GTS and gets Garcia up but gets countered into a Sharpshooter which Punk manages to get to the ropes in. Garcia ends up colliding with 2point0 and Punk takes them all out on the outside with a crossbody. Back in the ring, Punk hits a springboard clothesline and a Piledriver before he taps Garcia out with an Anaconda Vice. That was a really good match.

Tony Schiavone Interviews Dante Martin

Tony asks Dante about the match with Malakai Black coming up and what's going on with Lio Rush and him but Dante is interrupted by Matt Sydal who says that Lio is nothing but a Junk Bond Salesman. Lio says that he's legit and he says he'll show it to Sydal by setting him up with a match with CM Punk next week on Rampage. That match will be great! Dante never said a word though.

The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) via Pinfall (5:18) to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Max Caster has another good showing on the mic with no offensive lines at all. He's learning. They also attack the Lucha Bros before the match starts and Caster gets Fenix in the ring to start the match. The advantage doesn't last though as Penta makes the tag and hits an Enzuiguiri to change the momentum as Lucha Bros run wild. Bowens takes Fenix out with the boombox when Aubrey is distracted and Caster manages to get the better of Penta in the ring as The Acclaimed take over. This match is very fast paced so going move for move is impossible but Penta manages to hit a DDT to get some distance and Fenix makes his way to the apron to make the tag and he takes out both men before getting a two count with the Cutter. All four men hit superkicks on each other before Fenix hits a double cutter to leave all of them down in the ring. Bowens rakes the eyes of Fenix but he can't keep the advantage and the Lucha Brothers get the pin after the double team Fear Factor. If you like cocaine wrestling, this is for you.

Casino Ladder Match Video Package

Exactly what the title says, mostly focussing on Hangman's return and victory.

Jade Cargill w/Smart Mark Sterling defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (1:10)

Cargill makes her way to the ring with an inset promo where she says that she's gonna show Skye Blue why she isn't TBS Championship material. When the match starts, Skye tries to get a fast start but is met with a Pump Kick. Skye goes for a Casadora but gets caught in it and hits the Jaded to win.

She continues to beat down Skye after the match and Thunder Rosa makes the save with the chair in her hand. Rosa vs Jade in a singles? Yes please!

Main Event Mark Henry Interview

Mark is back with another interview. Ricky Starks says he's been showing how good he is from day one and he's gonna prove it tonight. Cage says he's looking forward to getting revenge on Team Taz and showing who better than Brian Cage? Nobody. Enough talking. Time for the main event.

Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage via Pinfall (10:42) in a Philly Street Fight to retain the FTW Championship

Ricky Starks comes out with no back up surprisingly but tries to get a chair to start but Cage stops him and beats him down before he picks up the chair himself and slams it across the back of Starks. They make their way to the outside and Cage throws him first over and then into the barricade. Cage drops Starks on the apron and then brings a trashcan and a pool cue into the ring Starks ends up getting hold of it though and that's how he gains the momentum before he hits a big DDT as we go to break. During the break, Starks goes to work on the head of Cage with a trashcan lid. He then hits Cage in the elbow with a metal pipe and uses it to choke him in the corner. Starks jams a chair in the turnbuckle and both men almost go into it before Cage slams Starks. We return from commercial as Starks hits Cage with a chain on his fist and follows it with a leg drop for two. Cage fights back with a Superkick and then takes the trashcan to Ricky's head before he slams Starks onto it for a close two count. Cage goes for the Drillclaw but out comes Hook who eats a clothesline but Starks shocks Cage with a spear onto the metal pipe. Cage manages to kick out though, Starks goes for Spear two but ends up going headfirst into the chair and Cage manages to hit a discuss Lariat and has the match won but Powerhouse Hobbs breaks it up. Starks is now bleeding and Hook and Hobbs manage to hit Cage with a low blow and Ricky hits the Roshambo to retain his title. This was fun.

Rampage flew by once again and it's by far the easiest hour of wrestling you can watch! Another good week to be All Elite. I'll see you all Monday for Dark Elevation and you can find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy until then. Have a good weekend!


