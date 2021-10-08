Edge gets on a microphone as Rollins stares at him from the entrance ramp. Edge says --"you...me ... hell in a cell." He starts to show an evil grin and Rollins starts to look worried. We see highlights of his attack again and that's how this week's show goes off the air.

Finally, Edge's theme hits and "The Rated-R Superstar" sprints to the ring and spears Rollins. He continues to attack him outside the ring. He breaks a leg off a steel chair and goes to attack Rollins with it but Rollins escapes out of the ring and back-tracks.

Rollins goes on to verbally taunt Edge, trash-talking his family and saying he's no longer an inspiration for his wife and children or even his fans. Finally, we see Edge pull up outside in an escalade. He exits it and quickly gets into the building and makes his way towards the ring.

During tonight's SmackDown closing segment, the following took place, courtesy of RAJAH coverage :

Edge Wants Seth Rollins In A Hell In A Cell Match

WWE Announces 'Supersized' SmackDown For Next Week - Brock Lesnar Returning

WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 next week, with the company promoting it as a 'Supersized' event. On tonight's season premiere episode, the following was announced for next week: - Brock Lesnar will re[...] Oct 08 - WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 next week, with the company promoting it as a 'Supersized' event. On tonight's season premiere episode, the following was announced for next week: - Brock Lesnar will re[...]

Sonya Deville Returning To The Ring On Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville will be in action next week on WWE SmackDown. This is significant as it will be the first time since August 2020 she has laced up her boots for a match on WWE television. On Friday's S[...] Oct 08 - Sonya Deville will be in action next week on WWE SmackDown. This is significant as it will be the first time since August 2020 she has laced up her boots for a match on WWE television. On Friday's S[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/8/21 - Season Premiere Episode

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (10/8/2021): SAP Center, San Jose, CA, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show kicks off with Bianca Belair in the middle of making her ri[...] Oct 08 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (10/8/2021): SAP Center, San Jose, CA, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show kicks off with Bianca Belair in the middle of making her ri[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Takes Fan Down With A Chop

The Undertaker has officially retired from WWE after a 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series 2020 - ending his remarkable 30-year career, but despite this Taker is still finding ways to create s[...] Oct 08 - The Undertaker has officially retired from WWE after a 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series 2020 - ending his remarkable 30-year career, but despite this Taker is still finding ways to create s[...]

CM Punk On When Recent AEW Debuts Will Pay Off

All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...] Oct 08 - All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...]

Mark Henry Says PAC Suffered A Concussion Over A Month Ago

Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...] Oct 08 - Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...]

Karrion Kross Says You Can Expect To See Scarlett "Any Time or Any Place"

Karrion Kross was a guest on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley, where he was asked a question many fans have been wondering: where is Scarlett? “This is what I can say? I mean without being delibe[...] Oct 08 - Karrion Kross was a guest on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley, where he was asked a question many fans have been wondering: where is Scarlett? “This is what I can say? I mean without being delibe[...]

Bianca Belair Thinks Faction With Sasha Banks And Naomi Would Be "Great"

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about the concept of starting a faction with Sasha Banks and Naomi. "I think, if we can all get along - me, Sasha and [...] Oct 08 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about the concept of starting a faction with Sasha Banks and Naomi. "I think, if we can all get along - me, Sasha and [...]

Awesome Kong Kept Retirement A Secret Until The Announcement At NWA EmPowerrr

When Awesome Kong arrived at NWA EmPowerrr, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling in a highly emotional segment with her former rival Gail Kim. While speaking with GAW, Mickie James reveale[...] Oct 08 - When Awesome Kong arrived at NWA EmPowerrr, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling in a highly emotional segment with her former rival Gail Kim. While speaking with GAW, Mickie James reveale[...]

Renee Paquette Fantasy Books Her Own MMA Career

Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th. “I just kind of grit my teeth and bear [...] Oct 08 - Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th. “I just kind of grit my teeth and bear [...]

Former WWE Magazine Writer Recalls Interviewing Randy Savage Without Permission

Former WWE, Raw and SmackDown magazine writer Brian Solomon was a guest on the 6:05 Superpodcast with Bryan Last, where he discussed how little WWE paid attention to the magazine division of the compa[...] Oct 08 - Former WWE, Raw and SmackDown magazine writer Brian Solomon was a guest on the 6:05 Superpodcast with Bryan Last, where he discussed how little WWE paid attention to the magazine division of the compa[...]

Will Ospreay Is Coming To MLW

During MLW’s prime time Fightland special on Vice TV, Alicia Atout announced that Will Ospreay will be on his way to the promotion. 🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @[...] Oct 08 - During MLW’s prime time Fightland special on Vice TV, Alicia Atout announced that Will Ospreay will be on his way to the promotion. 🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021

During Thursday's IMPACT On AXS TV, some new matches were announced for the company's biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory 2021. Below is the updated card: IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY 2021 Impact [...] Oct 08 - During Thursday's IMPACT On AXS TV, some new matches were announced for the company's biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory 2021. Below is the updated card: IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY 2021 Impact [...]

The Reason Harry Smith Hasn't Been Seen On WWE Television

Harry Smith is the son of the legendary late great "British” Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith was recently re-hired by WWE but hasn't been seen since his return dark match with Austin Theory in July bec[...] Oct 08 - Harry Smith is the son of the legendary late great "British” Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith was recently re-hired by WWE but hasn't been seen since his return dark match with Austin Theory in July bec[...]

WWE Hires Another Performance Center Coach

The WWE Performance Center has reportedly hired Allison Danger as a coach. Danger is a former SHIMMER/Ring Of Honor star and was hired recently following the recent news that Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstr[...] Oct 08 - The WWE Performance Center has reportedly hired Allison Danger as a coach. Danger is a former SHIMMER/Ring Of Honor star and was hired recently following the recent news that Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstr[...]

News For Tonight's AEW Rampage - CM Punk Wrestling, Title Match, More

Tonight's AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The following matches are advertised: - Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AE[...] Oct 08 - Tonight's AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The following matches are advertised: - Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AE[...]

The Undertaker Comments On If He'll Train His Daughter To Wrestle

Could we see a second generation of The Undertaker? During an interview with ET Online, The Undertaker was asked if he has any plans to help train his daughter Kaia for pro-wrestling. He[...] Oct 08 - Could we see a second generation of The Undertaker? During an interview with ET Online, The Undertaker was asked if he has any plans to help train his daughter Kaia for pro-wrestling. He[...]

More Details On Chris Harris’ Recent DUI Arrest

In an update on the DUI arrest of former TNA star Chris Harris, according to Wrestling Inc, Harris was pulled over in Ludlow, Kentucky by the city’s police department and blew over the legal lim[...] Oct 08 - In an update on the DUI arrest of former TNA star Chris Harris, according to Wrestling Inc, Harris was pulled over in Ludlow, Kentucky by the city’s police department and blew over the legal lim[...]

The Rock’s First Rap Song Set For Release Tomorrow

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s first official rap song is set for release tomorrow. The Rock revealed the track “Face Off” featuring himself, Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool is set [...] Oct 08 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s first official rap song is set for release tomorrow. The Rock revealed the track “Face Off” featuring himself, Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool is set [...]