Second Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2021
The first round of the 2021 WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode.
The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni Storm to advance in the tournament.
Carmella vs. Liv Morgan also took place with Carmella picking up the win, meaning she and Vega will do battle in a semi-finals match on next Friday’s SmackDown.
The finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament will be held on Thursday, October 21 at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
