Sonya Deville Returning To The Ring On Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville will be in action next week on WWE SmackDown.

This is significant as it will be the first time since August 2020 she has laced up her boots for a match on WWE television.

On Friday's SmackDown on FOX, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi barged into Deville’s office upset at her lack of opportunities on the blue brand. She asked Deville why she was left out of the Queen’s Crown tournament, and Deville responded by saying that Naomi wasn’t worthy to be in the bracket.

Deville then told Naomi she is also not worthy of being a part of the SmackDown roster, but she’ll wrestle next week against Deville herself!

Deville’s last match was at SummerSlam 2020 where she was defeated by Mandy Rose.