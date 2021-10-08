First Superstar Advances In The 2021 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament took place during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX which is a season premiere episode.

In the opening match of the broadcast, Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio to advance in the tournament.

Cesaro vs. Finn Balor will take place next. The winner of that match will face Zayn in a semi-finals match on next Friday’s SmackDown.

The finals of the King of the Ring Tournament will be held on Thursday, October 21 at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.