Bianca Belair Thinks Faction With Sasha Banks And Naomi Would Be "Great"

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about the concept of starting a faction with Sasha Banks and Naomi.

"I think, if we can all get along - me, Sasha and Naomi will be a great faction. We would mesh really well. We could work really work together. I just can't trust Sasha right now. So, we cannot create this faction right now. But I have seen on social media as well, that they want this faction. I think it would be cool. But I don't know if it would ever be possible, because we just cannot seem to get on the same page."

Banks and Belair recently had a feud this year, so it would be interesting to see how they would be able to put aside their differences if something like this were to ever happen.

