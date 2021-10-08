Renee Paquette Fantasy Books Her Own MMA Career

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th.
“I just kind of grit my teeth and bear with i. I watch everything because I’m mostly keeping an eye to see what level of insanity we’re really working with so I can yell at him once he gets back home. Because he scares the s—t out of me. Especially with a guy like Nick Gage. These two are going to absolutely push the envelope and do some terrifying things. But it’s his expression of art so I get to enjoy it all.”
Renee was asked who she would have in her corner if she were to ever have an MMA fight.
“My husband [Moxley] for sure. I feel like his s—t talking skills are something I need a little bit more. I just like his swagger for my entrance and feel like I can lean on him for that. Josh Barnett chimed in on Twitter saying he thinks he can scrounge up enough change from the couch cushion for me for this fight that I’m conjuring up. I think he would be a great person… I think Miesha would have to be the third, of course."
On what her walkout song would be.
“I would always joke that my walkout music would be ‘Bicycle Race’ by Queen. Maybe ‘Under Pressure’? I feel like you can’t go wrong with ‘Under Pressure,’ it’s a crowd-pleaser. People can really get behind it.”
On her dream celebrity opponent.
“I would say celebrity crossover fight. I guess it should be a woman. I kind of liken this to Tonya Harding when she started boxing, so maybe I can get Tonya Harding to dust off her boxing gloves and we can go at it. Not that we have any beef between us, to begin with, but because I’m basically modelling my pro-career off of her pro-fighting career.”
Finally, Renee spoke about working with Mauro Ronallo and Arca Ocal.
“It makes me so happy. It’s really so cool. It blows my mind to look back on it. I’ll use Arda as an example, everything he has been able to do,” she gushes. “Showing up on ESPN, that dude just works so hard. He just makes it work whether it’s him doing NHL, him covering video games, jumping on SportsCenter. He just finds a way to just get in there and get that work done. I couldn’t be more proud of him and the career that he’s been able to carve out for himself.
“Mauro Ranallo, one of the best voices in all of combat sports. The fact that I was able to start my career around him. That was one of my first experiences with being around anyone of his caliber. Even when he joined WWE for a little bit, it was so nice to be able to see him there and being able to reconnect with him and follow his career."
CM Punk On When Recent AEW Debuts Will Pay Off All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...]
Oct 08 - All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...]
Oct 08 - Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...]
Oct 08 - Karrion Kross was a guest on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley, where he was asked a question many fans have been wondering: where is Scarlett? “This is what I can say? I mean without being delibe[...]
Oct 08 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about the concept of starting a faction with Sasha Banks and Naomi. "I think, if we can all get along - me, Sasha and [...]
Oct 08 - When Awesome Kong arrived at NWA EmPowerrr, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling in a highly emotional segment with her former rival Gail Kim. While speaking with GAW, Mickie James reveale[...]
Oct 08
Renee Paquette Fantasy Books Her Own MMA Career Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th. “I just kind of grit my teeth and bear [...]
Oct 08 - Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th. “I just kind of grit my teeth and bear [...]
Oct 08 - Former WWE, Raw and SmackDown magazine writer Brian Solomon was a guest on the 6:05 Superpodcast with Bryan Last, where he discussed how little WWE paid attention to the magazine division of the compa[...]
Oct 08
Will Ospreay Is Coming To MLW During MLW’s prime time Fightland special on Vice TV, Alicia Atout announced that Will Ospreay will be on his way to the promotion. 🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @[...]
Oct 08 - During MLW’s prime time Fightland special on Vice TV, Alicia Atout announced that Will Ospreay will be on his way to the promotion. 🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @[...]
Oct 08 - During Thursday's IMPACT On AXS TV, some new matches were announced for the company's biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory 2021. Below is the updated card: IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY 2021 Impact [...]
Oct 08 - Harry Smith is the son of the legendary late great "British” Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith was recently re-hired by WWE but hasn't been seen since his return dark match with Austin Theory in July bec[...]
Oct 08
WWE Hires Another Performance Center Coach The WWE Performance Center has reportedly hired Allison Danger as a coach. Danger is a former SHIMMER/Ring Of Honor star and was hired recently following the recent news that Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstr[...]
Oct 08 - The WWE Performance Center has reportedly hired Allison Danger as a coach. Danger is a former SHIMMER/Ring Of Honor star and was hired recently following the recent news that Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstr[...]
Oct 08 - Tonight's AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The following matches are advertised: - Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AE[...]
Oct 08 - Could we see a second generation of The Undertaker? During an interview with ET Online, The Undertaker was asked if he has any plans to help train his daughter Kaia for pro-wrestling. He[...]
Oct 08
More Details On Chris Harris’ Recent DUI Arrest In an update on the DUI arrest of former TNA star Chris Harris, according to Wrestling Inc, Harris was pulled over in Ludlow, Kentucky by the city’s police department and blew over the legal lim[...]
Oct 08 - In an update on the DUI arrest of former TNA star Chris Harris, according to Wrestling Inc, Harris was pulled over in Ludlow, Kentucky by the city’s police department and blew over the legal lim[...]
Oct 08 - Kevin Smith was recently interviewed by ET Canada, where he was asked about the possibility of appearing in All Elite Wrestling again. “In a heartbeat, I would go back. I love Jericho. So any[...]
Oct 08 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by ET Online, where he spoke about the Escape The Undertaker interactive film that's available on Netflix currently, and how he had fears that it would take him[...]
Oct 08 - The wrestling world has lost another icon, as Reggie Parks, former wrestler and belt creator, has passed away at the age of 87. Parks spoke in 2001 to Slam Wrestling, speaking about how he got his st[...]
Oct 07
Updated Card For IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown 2021 IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown supercard event this Saturday that will feature all women's wrestlers. A Monster's Ball match was announced in memo[...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown supercard event this Saturday that will feature all women's wrestlers. A Monster's Ball match was announced in memo[...]
Oct 07 - AEW star Abadon took to her Twitter account to post her body transformation, noting that she has lost almost 30 pounds in the past year or so. Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163.Image on the ri[...]
Oct 07 - WWE has announced the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be this upcoming November 4th after market close. WWE will then host its traditional conference call at 5 PM ET/2 [...]
Oct 07 - During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack Ryder. "We were the Hype Bros for years and I t[...]