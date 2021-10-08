Renee Paquette Fantasy Books Her Own MMA Career

Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th.

“I just kind of grit my teeth and bear with i. I watch everything because I’m mostly keeping an eye to see what level of insanity we’re really working with so I can yell at him once he gets back home. Because he scares the s—t out of me. Especially with a guy like Nick Gage. These two are going to absolutely push the envelope and do some terrifying things. But it’s his expression of art so I get to enjoy it all.”

Renee was asked who she would have in her corner if she were to ever have an MMA fight.

“My husband [Moxley] for sure. I feel like his s—t talking skills are something I need a little bit more. I just like his swagger for my entrance and feel like I can lean on him for that. Josh Barnett chimed in on Twitter saying he thinks he can scrounge up enough change from the couch cushion for me for this fight that I’m conjuring up. I think he would be a great person… I think Miesha would have to be the third, of course."

On what her walkout song would be.

“I would always joke that my walkout music would be ‘Bicycle Race’ by Queen. Maybe ‘Under Pressure’? I feel like you can’t go wrong with ‘Under Pressure,’ it’s a crowd-pleaser. People can really get behind it.”

On her dream celebrity opponent.

“I would say celebrity crossover fight. I guess it should be a woman. I kind of liken this to Tonya Harding when she started boxing, so maybe I can get Tonya Harding to dust off her boxing gloves and we can go at it. Not that we have any beef between us, to begin with, but because I’m basically modelling my pro-career off of her pro-fighting career.”

