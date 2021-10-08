News For Tonight's AEW Rampage - CM Punk Wrestling, Title Match, More

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Oct 08 - All Elite Wrestling has featured many high-profile debuts over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all debuting for the promotion, but the impact of these bi[...]
Oct 08 - Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he voiced concern over one of PAC's bumps that he took during the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. “I would no[...]
Oct 08 - Karrion Kross was a guest on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley, where he was asked a question many fans have been wondering: where is Scarlett? “This is what I can say? I mean without being delibe[...]
Oct 08 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about the concept of starting a faction with Sasha Banks and Naomi. "I think, if we can all get along - me, Sasha and [...]
Oct 08 - When Awesome Kong arrived at NWA EmPowerrr, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling in a highly emotional segment with her former rival Gail Kim. While speaking with GAW, Mickie James reveale[...]
Oct 08 - Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by MMA Mania, where she spoke about the upcoming Jon Moxley / Nick Gage match at GCW Fight Club on October 9th. “I just kind of grit my teeth and bear [...]
Oct 08 - Former WWE, Raw and SmackDown magazine writer Brian Solomon was a guest on the 6:05 Superpodcast with Bryan Last, where he discussed how little WWE paid attention to the magazine division of the compa[...]
Oct 08 - During MLW’s prime time Fightland special on Vice TV, Alicia Atout announced that Will Ospreay will be on his way to the promotion. 🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @[...]
Oct 08 - During Thursday's IMPACT On AXS TV, some new matches were announced for the company's biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory 2021. Below is the updated card: IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY 2021 Impact [...]
Oct 08 - Harry Smith is the son of the legendary late great "British” Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith was recently re-hired by WWE but hasn't been seen since his return dark match with Austin Theory in July bec[...]
Oct 08 - The WWE Performance Center has reportedly hired Allison Danger as a coach. Danger is a former SHIMMER/Ring Of Honor star and was hired recently following the recent news that Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstr[...]
Oct 08 - Tonight's AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The following matches are advertised: - Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AE[...]
Oct 08 - Could we see a second generation of The Undertaker? During an interview with ET Online, The Undertaker was asked if he has any plans to help train his daughter Kaia for pro-wrestling. He[...]
Oct 08 - In an update on the DUI arrest of former TNA star Chris Harris, according to Wrestling Inc, Harris was pulled over in Ludlow, Kentucky by the city’s police department and blew over the legal lim[...]
Oct 08 - Kevin Smith was recently interviewed by ET Canada, where he was asked about the possibility of appearing in All Elite Wrestling again. “In a heartbeat, I would go back. I love Jericho. So any[...]
Oct 08 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by ET Online, where he spoke about the Escape The Undertaker interactive film that's available on Netflix currently, and how he had fears that it would take him[...]
Oct 08 - The wrestling world has lost another icon, as Reggie Parks, former wrestler and belt creator, has passed away at the age of 87. Parks spoke in 2001 to Slam Wrestling, speaking about how he got his st[...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown supercard event this Saturday that will feature all women's wrestlers. A Monster's Ball match was announced in memo[...]
Oct 07 - AEW star Abadon took to her Twitter account to post her body transformation, noting that she has lost almost 30 pounds in the past year or so. Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163.Image on the ri[...]
Oct 07 - WWE has announced the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be this upcoming November 4th after market close. WWE will then host its traditional conference call at 5 PM ET/2 [...]
Oct 07 - During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack Ryder. "We were the Hype Bros for years and I t[...]