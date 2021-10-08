The Undertaker Comments On If He'll Train His Daughter To Wrestle

Could we see a second generation of The Undertaker?

During an interview with ET Online, The Undertaker was asked if he has any plans to help train his daughter Kaia for pro-wrestling.

Here is what The Deadman said:

"I tell you what, I don’t know, I mean, if it’s in her heart and that’s what she really truly wants to do one day, I’ll do my best to coach her up and obviously her mom will too, but yeah. We’ll see what happens. We have a long way to go before actually worrying about that."

On Kaia watches his matched:

"We didn't want her seeing daddy get beat up too much, but once she kind of started figuring things out, it was pretty hard to keep her away. Of all my kids, she's probably the one that I need to keep the closest eye on in terms of following in daddy's footsteps because she knows the ins and outs and she could probably tell you more about today's product than I can. Yeah, she's really in tune with what's going on."

Kaia is only 9 years old so if she does want to step in the ring it will be a while yet.