WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Updated Card For IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown 2021

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 07, 2021

Updated Card For IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown supercard event this Saturday that will feature all women's wrestlers.

A Monster's Ball match was announced in memory of Daffney, as well as a "Pick Your Poison" match where Mickie James gets to choose the opponent of Deonna Purrazzo. Purazzo will get the chance to pick Mickie's opponent on another show.

Both are forbidden from fighting each other until they face off for the Knockouts Championship.

Here is the updated card:

  • Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal
  • Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle
  • Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering
  • Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez
  • Knockdown Knockouts Semifinals Match: TBD vs. TBD
  • Knockdown Knockouts Semifinals Match: TBD vs. TBD
  • Knockdown Knockouts Finals Match: TBD vs. TBD
  • Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay vs. The Influence
  • Pick Your Poison Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Opponent of Mickie James’ Choosing
  • Monster’s Ball Match: Savannah Evans vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace
Source: 411mania.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #impact
https://wrestlr.me/71199/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 07
Updated Card For IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown 2021
IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown supercard event this Saturday that will feature all women's wrestlers. A Monster's Ball match was announced in memo[...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown supercard event this Saturday that will feature all women's wrestlers. A Monster's Ball match was announced in memo[...]
Oct 07
Abadon Has Lost Almost 30 Pounds, Shares Before/After Pictures
AEW star Abadon took to her Twitter account to post her body transformation, noting that she has lost almost 30 pounds in the past year or so. Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163.Image on the ri[...]
Oct 07 - AEW star Abadon took to her Twitter account to post her body transformation, noting that she has lost almost 30 pounds in the past year or so. Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163.Image on the ri[...]
Oct 07
WWE Will Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results In November
WWE has announced the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be this upcoming November 4th after market close. WWE will then host its traditional conference call at 5 PM ET/2 [...]
Oct 07 - WWE has announced the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be this upcoming November 4th after market close. WWE will then host its traditional conference call at 5 PM ET/2 [...]
Oct 07
Court Bauer Talks In Depth On Wrestling Getting Stale, MLW Embedded & Free Agents
MLW's president Court Bauer was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about wrestling getting stale over the past couple of decades. “For 25 years or so now, you’ve had [...]
Oct 07 - MLW's president Court Bauer was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about wrestling getting stale over the past couple of decades. “For 25 years or so now, you’ve had [...]
Oct 07
Alex Hammerstone Talks Feud With Jacob Fatu & MLW Fightland
Alex Hammerstone was recently a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he discussed his long feud with Jacob Fatu. “It’s awesome. Not only for myself, but for the fans. I love wres[...]
Oct 07 - Alex Hammerstone was recently a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he discussed his long feud with Jacob Fatu. “It’s awesome. Not only for myself, but for the fans. I love wres[...]
Oct 07
Mojo Rawley Was Upset He Didn't Get Proper Feud With Zack Ryder
During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack Ryder. "We were the Hype Bros for years and I t[...]
Oct 07 - During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack Ryder. "We were the Hype Bros for years and I t[...]
Oct 07
Will Ospreay Reveals He Wants To Face AEW Main Eventers
Will Ospreay was recently interviewed by SEScoops, where he discussed his biggest target in NJPW being Okada. "New Japan, the only person I care about right now is Okada. The guy has been ducking m[...]
Oct 07 - Will Ospreay was recently interviewed by SEScoops, where he discussed his biggest target in NJPW being Okada. "New Japan, the only person I care about right now is Okada. The guy has been ducking m[...]
Oct 07
Source: Disappointment Over Declining WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership
Andrew Zarian is reporting that there is internal disappointment over the WWE NXT 2.0 ratings following the brand's recent revamp which has been declining since the relaunch. Zarian said, "The is all[...]
Oct 07 - Andrew Zarian is reporting that there is internal disappointment over the WWE NXT 2.0 ratings following the brand's recent revamp which has been declining since the relaunch. Zarian said, "The is all[...]
Oct 07
KOTR & Queen’s Crown Matches and More Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown. The opening round King of the Ring tournament will see Sami Zayn go up against Rey [...]
Oct 07 - WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown. The opening round King of the Ring tournament will see Sami Zayn go up against Rey [...]
Oct 07
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Their Bound For Glory 2021 Fan Events
IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing fan events for Bound for Glory 2021 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars Set[...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing fan events for Bound for Glory 2021 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars Set[...]
Oct 07
Chris Jericho Praises Tony Khan For Running AEW In Arthur Ashe Stadium
Chris Jericho was recently a guest on REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, where he discussed AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium instead of Madison Square Garden. "It was unbelievable. There was a little bit [...]
Oct 07 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, where he discussed AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium instead of Madison Square Garden. "It was unbelievable. There was a little bit [...]

Oct 07
Booker T On Who He Believes Should Dethrone Roman Reigns For Universal Championship
On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed who he believes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. “For me, I’ve been talking about this for a minute n[...]
Oct 07 - On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed who he believes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. “For me, I’ve been talking about this for a minute n[...]
Oct 07
Braun Strowman Reveals WWE Release Sent Him Into A Bad Place
During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent him into a "pretty bad place." “It’s[...]
Oct 07 - During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent him into a "pretty bad place." “It’s[...]
Oct 07
Lio Rush Opens Up To Vickie Guerrero About Returning To Pro Wrestling
AEW star Lio Rush discussed why he decided to return to pro wrestling following his recent retirement during the most recent episode of Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast.  Rush made[...]
Oct 07 - AEW star Lio Rush discussed why he decided to return to pro wrestling following his recent retirement during the most recent episode of Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast.  Rush made[...]
Oct 07
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Full Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Bracket
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the Knockouts title, cur[...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the Knockouts title, cur[...]
Oct 07
Former WWE / TNA Superstar Chris Harris Arrested
Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, according to Kenton County, Kentucky cou[...]
Oct 07 - Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, according to Kenton County, Kentucky cou[...]
Oct 07
Update On AJ Mendez Working With WOW – Women of Wrestling
As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, better known as AJ Lee in WWE, has joined as an executive producer an[...]
Oct 07 - As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, better known as AJ Lee in WWE, has joined as an executive producer an[...]
Oct 07
ECW Originals Reunited After AEW Dynamite Taping
Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise appearance from ECW orginal The Blue Meanie. Aft[...]
Oct 07 - Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise appearance from ECW orginal The Blue Meanie. Aft[...]
Oct 07
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show. - Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage & [...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show. - Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage & [...]
Oct 07
Mark Henry and Bully Ray Under Fire For Defending Backstage Bullying
AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Busted Open Radio. The duo was discussing "Hazing" [...]
Oct 07 - AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Busted Open Radio. The duo was discussing "Hazing" [...]
Oct 07
AEW Rampage Spoilers (10/8/2021)
AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the air. Here are your spoilers, courtesy of Rajah. [...]
Oct 07 - AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the air. Here are your spoilers, courtesy of Rajah. [...]
Oct 07
Bobby Fish Signs With AEW
AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Fis[...]
Oct 07 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Fis[...]
Oct 06
AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Show Results (October 6th 2021)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked this line up. We have the usual team of JR, Excali[...]
Oct 06 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked this line up. We have the usual team of JR, Excali[...]
Oct 06
Hangman Adam Page Returns To AEW Dynamite As The Joker
Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to earn himself a title match against Kenny Omega in th[...]
Oct 06 - Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to earn himself a title match against Kenny Omega in th[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π