Abadon Has Lost Almost 30 Pounds, Shares Before/After Pictures
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 07, 2021
AEW star Abadon took to her Twitter account to post her body transformation, noting that she has lost almost 30 pounds in the past year or so.
Abadon has been a staple of AEW Dark and Elevation, but with the upcoming TBS Championship tournament, it's not out of the scope of reality to say that the fan-favorite demon queen may be in line for entry into the brackets.
