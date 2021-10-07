Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Abadon has been a staple of AEW Dark and Elevation, but with the upcoming TBS Championship tournament, it's not out of the scope of reality to say that the fan-favorite demon queen may be in line for entry into the brackets.

Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163. Image on the right: October 7th 2021 weight 135. pic.twitter.com/HeFMXxDR7G

AEW star Abadon took to her Twitter account to post her body transformation, noting that she has lost almost 30 pounds in the past year or so.

Abadon Has Lost Almost 30 Pounds, Shares Before/After Pictures

WWE Will Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results In November

WWE has announced the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be this upcoming November 4th after market close. WWE will then [...] Oct 07 - WWE has announced the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be this upcoming November 4th after market close. WWE will then [...]

Court Bauer Talks In Depth On Wrestling Getting Stale, MLW Embedded & Free Agents

MLW's president Court Bauer was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about wrestling getting stale over the past couple of decades. [...] Oct 07 - MLW's president Court Bauer was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about wrestling getting stale over the past couple of decades. [...]

Alex Hammerstone Talks Feud With Jacob Fatu & MLW Fightland

Alex Hammerstone was recently a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he discussed his long feud with Jacob Fatu. “It’s awesome. [...] Oct 07 - Alex Hammerstone was recently a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he discussed his long feud with Jacob Fatu. “It’s awesome. [...]

Mojo Rawley Was Upset He Didn't Get Proper Feud With Zack Ryder

During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack [...] Oct 07 - During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack [...]

Will Ospreay Reveals He Wants To Face AEW Main Eventers

Will Ospreay was recently interviewed by SEScoops, where he discussed his biggest target in NJPW being Okada. "New Japan, the only person I care ab[...] Oct 07 - Will Ospreay was recently interviewed by SEScoops, where he discussed his biggest target in NJPW being Okada. "New Japan, the only person I care ab[...]

Source: Disappointment Over Declining WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership

Andrew Zarian is reporting that there is internal disappointment over the WWE NXT 2.0 ratings following the brand's recent revamp which has been decli[...] Oct 07 - Andrew Zarian is reporting that there is internal disappointment over the WWE NXT 2.0 ratings following the brand's recent revamp which has been decli[...]

KOTR & Queen’s Crown Matches and More Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown. The opening round King of the Rin[...] Oct 07 - WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown. The opening round King of the Rin[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Their Bound For Glory 2021 Fan Events

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing fan events for Bound for Glory 2021 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the offici[...] Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing fan events for Bound for Glory 2021 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the offici[...]

Chris Jericho Praises Tony Khan For Running AEW In Arthur Ashe Stadium

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, where he discussed AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium instead of Madison Square Garden[...] Oct 07 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, where he discussed AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium instead of Madison Square Garden[...]

Booker T On Who He Believes Should Dethrone Roman Reigns For Universal Championship

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed who he believes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. “For me,[...] Oct 07 - On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed who he believes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. “For me,[...]

Braun Strowman Reveals WWE Release Sent Him Into A Bad Place

During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent[...] Oct 07 - During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent[...]

Lio Rush Opens Up To Vickie Guerrero About Returning To Pro Wrestling

AEW star Lio Rush discussed why he decided to return to pro wrestling following his recent retirement during the most recent episode of Vickie Guerrer[...] Oct 07 - AEW star Lio Rush discussed why he decided to return to pro wrestling following his recent retirement during the most recent episode of Vickie Guerrer[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Full Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Bracket

IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday The winner of the tour[...] Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday The winner of the tour[...]

Former WWE / TNA Superstar Chris Harris Arrested

Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October[...] Oct 07 - Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October[...]

Update On AJ Mendez Working With WOW – Women of Wrestling

As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, better known as AJ [...] Oct 07 - As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, better known as AJ [...]

ECW Originals Reunited After AEW Dynamite Taping

Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise[...] Oct 07 - Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show. [...] Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show. [...]

Mark Henry and Bully Ray Under Fire For Defending Backstage Bullying

AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Bu[...] Oct 07 - AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Bu[...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers (10/8/2021)

AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...] Oct 07 - AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...]

Bobby Fish Signs With AEW

AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...] Oct 07 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...]

AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Show Results (October 6th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked [...] Oct 06 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked [...]

Hangman Adam Page Returns To AEW Dynamite As The Joker

Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to ea[...] Oct 06 - Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to ea[...]