WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Court Bauer Talks In Depth On Wrestling Getting Stale, MLW Embedded & Free Agents
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 07, 2021
MLW's president Court Bauer was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about wrestling getting stale over the past couple of decades.
“For 25 years or so now, you’ve had the same format in wrestling. It’s one hour, two hour, three hour version of it, but essentially, all my competitors, including myself, have used the same format. You think about the ’70s and how the evolution of wrestling changed from watching it in that era, and you go back and watch on the WWE network, or Peacock or YouTube, and then you look at how it evolved into the ’80s and how the ’80s model evolved into the ’90s model, that crash TV. And then it just stopped evolving, and you look at wrestling and fans love great wrestling matches.
“They love watching the angles. They love watching all that, but at the same time, they’re always on their phone when they’re watching it and they’re looking at what the latest gossip news is. They want to know. We do research and see what’s trending, what’s interesting. It’s all rooted in accessing and having information and knowing what the latest news is, the latest gossip, everything. You want to get that instantaneously, and wrestling hasn’t really gone there. And promoters, I think, are uncomfortable because you have to control that. You want to control control everything.”
Bauer spoke about the MLW Embedded segment tonight.
“When we were talking with Vice and spitballing what we could do a little differently and how they lead into such a news narrative direction with their program. I said, well, I’m such a news junkie for wrestling and everything. I think we should go there and just give complete autonomy to the people doing that segment. Let them talk about what they want to talk about. What are the topics? What are the stories they can break, and if it’s about another league, that’s fine. I think it’s interesting, and if more people are going to watch us because of that, I’m not afraid of that
“If someone gets signed, we want to know about it. If some companies for sale, we should know about it. We want to hear the latest from you guys. So having the top journalists in the game talking about, I think, is interesting. I think fans want to see what that is. So kind of like during an NBA game and you go back to the studios in Atlanta on TNT and watch Shaq and Barkley talk about not just the game itself but break down the latest stories and talk about it, that’s what we’re going to be doing here. It’s kind of like our halftime show, and we’ll be talking about the latest stories, or I should say you will be. I have nothing to do with it.”
And finally, he spoke about the topic of free agency.
“There’s some guys out there that are interesting to us. You hear rumors about different guys, and I’m looking forward to seeing what you guys talking about in the free agency topic on ‘Embedded’ because there’s definitely guys out there you’ve heard a lot of things about where they’re going and then maybe that thing falls apart. Then you’re like, well, where are they going next? You guys are gonna give us the scoop this Thursday and Vice.”
Oct 07 - AEW star Abadon took to her Twitter account to post her body transformation, noting that she has lost almost 30 pounds in the past year or so. Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163.Image on the ri[...]
Oct 07 - WWE has announced the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be this upcoming November 4th after market close. WWE will then host its traditional conference call at 5 PM ET/2 [...]
Oct 07 - During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack Ryder. "We were the Hype Bros for years and I t[...]
Oct 07 - Will Ospreay was recently interviewed by SEScoops, where he discussed his biggest target in NJPW being Okada. "New Japan, the only person I care about right now is Okada. The guy has been ducking m[...]
Oct 07 - Andrew Zarian is reporting that there is internal disappointment over the WWE NXT 2.0 ratings following the brand's recent revamp which has been declining since the relaunch. Zarian said, "The is all[...]
Oct 07 - WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown. The opening round King of the Ring tournament will see Sami Zayn go up against Rey [...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing fan events for Bound for Glory 2021 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars Set[...]
Oct 07 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, where he discussed AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium instead of Madison Square Garden. "It was unbelievable. There was a little bit [...]
Oct 07 - During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent him into a "pretty bad place." “It’s[...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the Knockouts title, cur[...]
Oct 07
Former WWE / TNA Superstar Chris Harris Arrested Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, according to Kenton County, Kentucky cou[...]
Oct 07 - Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, according to Kenton County, Kentucky cou[...]
Oct 07 - As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, better known as AJ Lee in WWE, has joined as an executive producer an[...]
Oct 07
ECW Originals Reunited After AEW Dynamite Taping Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise appearance from ECW orginal The Blue Meanie. Aft[...]
Oct 07 - Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise appearance from ECW orginal The Blue Meanie. Aft[...]
Oct 07
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show. - Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage & [...]
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show. - Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage & [...]
Oct 07 - AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Busted Open Radio. The duo was discussing "Hazing" [...]
Oct 07
AEW Rampage Spoilers (10/8/2021) AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the air. Here are your spoilers, courtesy of Rajah. [...]
Oct 07 - AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the air. Here are your spoilers, courtesy of Rajah. [...]
Oct 07
Bobby Fish Signs With AEW AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Fis[...]
Oct 07 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Fis[...]
Oct 06 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked this line up. We have the usual team of JR, Excali[...]
Oct 06 - Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to earn himself a title match against Kenny Omega in th[...]
Oct 06 - The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. New episodes of WOW will begin o[...]