Alex Hammerstone Talks Feud With Jacob Fatu & MLW Fightland

Alex Hammerstone was recently a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he discussed his long feud with Jacob Fatu.

“It’s awesome. Not only for myself, but for the fans. I love wrestling that I can really sink my teeth into. Nowadays is one era of cold matches where people just book two guys who are good wrestlers against each other – and that’s fun in its own way – but that requires basically just, you’re just trying to deliver as much action and non-stop oohs and aahs in the ring because nothing necessarily means as much. Whereas, when you have a long-built feud that’s been developing over the course of months or even years in this situation, everything has that much more meaning behind it. Everything has that much excitement behind it. You can get more excited for a stare down or lock up than sometimes people get for high spots in matches that maybe don’t have a buildup. It’s really interesting. It’s really awesome. It’s really unique. And I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Hammerstone is looking forward to MLW Fightland, as well.