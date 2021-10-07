Mojo Rawley Was Upset He Didn't Get Proper Feud With Zack Ryder

During a conversation with Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, Mojo Rawley vented his frustrations about not ever getting a proper WWE feud with Zack Ryder.

"We were the Hype Bros for years and I thought with the real-life dynamic, if they had put that on TV, the whole locker room loved it. They loved sitting there and listening to me and Broski go on each other and hear about our adventures. I was like, ‘Man, we need to be doing this on TV.’ I turned on him and they told me from the start, ‘You’re going to turn on him, ya’ll are going to have one match, and then we’re deading this thing.’ I was like, ‘Man, we have such a good story here.’ They even put it on the pre-show. After I turned on him, we didn’t have anything on TV the next week, they said the video package they made for us, which I liked, was too long for the time slot, so they didn’t put anything. Then I had my first match as a heel on the kick-off show at Clash of Champions. Broski and I talked and were like, ‘Let’s just go after each other on social and cut real-life promos.’ We did and I remember cutting them in my garage and the internet went nuts over them. It was kind of frustrating because we could have been doing it the whole time."

Rawley then went on to speak about getting called up to the main roster and trying to make the Hype Bros work.