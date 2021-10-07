WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Will Ospreay Reveals He Wants To Face AEW Main Eventers
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 07, 2021
Will Ospreay was recently interviewed by SEScoops, where he discussed his biggest target in NJPW being Okada.
"New Japan, the only person I care about right now is Okada. The guy has been ducking me for awhile now and with my stance right now with new Japan, I’m refusing to go over to Japan just because of how they stripped me of my World Heavyweight Championship when they have no right to strip me. I’ll happily go into the rules of the IWGP, but the fact is, no one has pinned me, I’m undefeated, so I am the real IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and my title match was meant to be against Okada until New Japan canceled it. In terms of Japan, Okada."
Ospreay revealed also that he really wants to face CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega.
"The rest of the world, I would still love that match with CM Punk. He’s the one that called me out. He’s the one who said, ‘I want to wrestle Will Ospreay.’ That Bryan Danielson dude, he was like, ‘I want to wrestle Will Ospreay.’ I get it, there’s a goddamn line. Kenny Omega wants to wrestle Will Ospreay. Take a ticket and I’ll get to you when I get to you guys,” said Ospreay. “I’m not calling them out, they called me out. I hate this thing of, ‘Will calls out AEW wrestler.’ No, they called me out. Who else? Sammy Guevara, he’s another one that called me out. There’s a list that goes on and on and on. They all called me out because the reason why is that they know when Big Match Billy is in town, their stock goes up. Everyone that wrestles me, every single person that wrestles me ups their game because they know that they are in the ring with one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. I completely understand it. If you want it that bad, you know what to do. Call my number, I’ll show up. Nine times out of ten, these guys don’t want me to show up because A, I’ll embarrass them. Guys like Bryan Danielson made a living of being one of the best wrestlers in the world, but if I showed up, he would not last in the ring right me. Kenny Omega was the guy in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but when he left, I took over and I made my own stance and no one could compete with me back in 2019. If I got into a room with him, I’d embarrass him. CM Punk called me out when he wasn’t a wrestler. In that case, he was keeping an eye on me the entire time and looking at me and thinking I’m a challenge. Damn right I’m a challenge. I’m the challenge. If those guys want it, I’m ready. You guys hit me up, I didn’t hit none of them up."
