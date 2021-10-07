Source: Disappointment Over Declining WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2021
Andrew Zarian is reporting that there is internal disappointment over the WWE NXT 2.0 ratings following the brand's recent revamp which has been declining since the relaunch.
Zarian said, "The is all to bring a new younger viewer who is connected with pop culture & trends. Needless to say, the demo numbers are disappointing but we are hopeful this is just a bump in the road"
Tuesday's episode of NXT on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers, with a 0.13 rating. This was down on last week's 655,000 0.14 demo viewership.
