KOTR & Queen’s Crown Matches and More Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown.

The opening round King of the Ring tournament will see Sami Zayn go up against Rey Mysterio. In the opening round of the Queen’s Crown tournament, Liv Morgan faces Carmella.

Additionally, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair will have their Crown Jewel contract signing.

Check out the announcements below:

The Man, The Boss and The EST of WWE make their title match official for WWE Crown Jewel

Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will meet to make their SmackDown Women’s Title Triple Threat Match official for WWE Crown Jewel in a blue brand contract signing.

Considering the chaos that occurred between all three Superstars and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown and during this week’s Raw, the chances of bedlam are… well, better than average.

Don’t miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Rey Mysterio to battle Sami Zayn in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament

The King of the Ring Tournament kicks off this Friday and pits Rey Mysterio against Sami Zayn in a first-round showdown!

Tensions have risen between Rey and his son Dominik during Dominik’s three recent loses to Zayn. Find out what happens when The Legendary Luchador goes head-to-head with The Master Strategist this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Liv Morgan battles Carmella in the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament!

The first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament commences on SmackDown as Liv Morgan clashes with her adversary Carmella in a first-round matchup.

Last week, the self-professed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” unleashed a vicious pre-match attack on Liv after donning a protective facemask. What fireworks will result in the historical high-stakes contest? Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!