KOTR & Queen’s Crown Matches and More Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2021

WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown.

The opening round King of the Ring tournament will see Sami Zayn go up against Rey Mysterio. In the opening round of the Queen’s Crown tournament, Liv Morgan faces Carmella.

Additionally, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair will have their Crown Jewel contract signing. 

Check out the announcements below:

The Man, The Boss and The EST of WWE make their title match official for WWE Crown Jewel

Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will meet to make their SmackDown Women’s Title Triple Threat Match official for WWE Crown Jewel in a blue brand contract signing.

Considering the chaos that occurred between all three Superstars and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown and during this week’s Raw, the chances of bedlam are… well, better than average.

Don’t miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Rey Mysterio to battle Sami Zayn in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament

The King of the Ring Tournament kicks off this Friday and pits Rey Mysterio against Sami Zayn in a first-round showdown!

Tensions have risen between Rey and his son Dominik during Dominik’s three recent loses to Zayn. Find out what happens when The Legendary Luchador goes head-to-head with The Master Strategist this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Liv Morgan battles Carmella in the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament!

The first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament commences on SmackDown as Liv Morgan clashes with her adversary Carmella in a first-round matchup.

Last week, the self-professed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” unleashed a vicious pre-match attack on Liv after donning a protective facemask. What fireworks will result in the historical high-stakes contest? Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Source: wwe.com
Oct 07
Source: Disappointment Over Declining WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership
Andrew Zarian is reporting that there is internal disappointment over the WWE NXT 2.0 ratings following the brand's recent revamp which has been declining since the relaunch. Zarian said, "The is all[...]
Oct 07
KOTR & Queen’s Crown Matches and More Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament match for this Friday on SmackDown. The opening round King of the Ring tournament will see Sami Zayn go up against Rey [...]
Oct 07
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Their Bound For Glory 2021 Fan Events
IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing fan events for Bound for Glory 2021 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars Set[...]
Oct 07
Chris Jericho Praises Tony Khan For Running AEW In Arthur Ashe Stadium
Chris Jericho was recently a guest on REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, where he discussed AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium instead of Madison Square Garden. "It was unbelievable. There was a little bit [...]
Oct 07
Booker T On Who He Believes Should Dethrone Roman Reigns For Universal Championship
On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed who he believes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. “For me, I’ve been talking about this for a minute n[...]
Oct 07
Braun Strowman Reveals WWE Release Sent Him Into A Bad Place
During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent him into a "pretty bad place." “It’s[...]
Oct 07
Lio Rush Opens Up To Vickie Guerrero About Returning To Pro Wrestling
AEW star Lio Rush discussed why he decided to return to pro wrestling following his recent retirement during the most recent episode of Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast.  Rush made[...]
Oct 07
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Full Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Bracket
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the Knockouts title, cur[...]
Oct 07
Former WWE / TNA Superstar Chris Harris Arrested
Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, according to Kenton County, Kentucky cou[...]
Oct 07
Update On AJ Mendez Working With WOW – Women of Wrestling
As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, better known as AJ Lee in WWE, has joined as an executive producer an[...]
Oct 07
ECW Originals Reunited After AEW Dynamite Taping
Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise appearance from ECW orginal The Blue Meanie. Aft[...]
Oct 07
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show. - Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage & [...]
Oct 07
Mark Henry and Bully Ray Under Fire For Defending Backstage Bullying
AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Busted Open Radio. The duo was discussing "Hazing" [...]
Oct 07
AEW Rampage Spoilers (10/8/2021)
AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the air. Here are your spoilers, courtesy of Rajah. [...]
Oct 07
Bobby Fish Signs With AEW
AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Fis[...]
Oct 06
AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Show Results (October 6th 2021)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked this line up. We have the usual team of JR, Excali[...]
Oct 06
Hangman Adam Page Returns To AEW Dynamite As The Joker
Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to earn himself a title match against Kenny Omega in th[...]
Oct 06
AJ Lee and Tessa Blanchard Sign With Women Of Wrestling (WOW)
The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. New episodes of WOW will begin o[...]
Oct 06
Junior Dos Santos Set To Wrestle In AEW
Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against The Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos! Comin[...]
Oct 06
AEW Announce Brand New Title
The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known as the TBS title in honour of Dynamite moving to T[...]
Oct 06
CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia set for AEW Rampage on Friday
CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we have been starved for 7 years! During said promo[...]
Oct 06
Bryan Danielson Loses First Match In AEW
Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team against The Super Elite of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole &a[...]
Oct 06
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Revealed For October 5, 2021
The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views, which is down from last week's 655,000 viewers, [...]
Oct 06
Damian Priest Reveals He Used to Live On The Street
WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on the streets before eventually joining WWE.  Ch[...]
