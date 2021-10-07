IMPACT Wrestling Announces Their Bound For Glory 2021 Fan Events

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing fan events for Bound for Glory 2021 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the official announcement below:

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Set To Meet Fans All Around Las Vegas On Friday, October 22

IMPACT Wrestling takes over Las Vegas on Friday, October 22, in preparation for the next day’s BOUND FOR GLORY extravaganza – and fans will have multiple opportunities to meet the IMPACT stars, grab an autograph or two, pose for their next social media profile photo, or simply extend well-wishes for BFG.

Here’s a quick look at some of the confirmed appearances for IMPACT stars on Friday, October 22nd in Las Vegas:

The Good Brothers

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be appearing – with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship titles, no doubt – from 3-6 p.m. at Power Play Sports Collectibles, located at Boulevard Mall (3528 S. Maryland Parkway #408).

** For more information, email shows@powerplaysportscards.com or call 702-459-7529.

Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace, Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo, D’Lo Brown & Heath

A 2-hour Meet & Greet is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at The Fight Shop, located inside the Las Vegas South Premium Outlet Mall (7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd., #235 – enter Door E). Autograph signers include Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace, Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo, D’Lo Brown and Heath.

Matt Cardona & Brian Myers

The Major Wrestling Figure Pod Live X, an event three years in the making, starts at 7:30 p.m., at The Nerd, a popular bar in downtown Las Vegas (450 E. Fremont Street, #250). Cardona confirmed the event will include surprise wrestler appearances, a Major Mystery Gift, and much more. “The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Live X will have the most surprise guests ever,” Cardona said. For tickets, go to: https://majorwfpod.com/ticket/

The annual BOUND FOR GLORY on Saturday, Oct. 23, from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas, is one of the most anticipated wrestling events of 2021. The pay-per-view is headlined by IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander, plus Deonna Purrazzo defending the Knockouts Championship against 3-time former champion Mickie James.

IMPACT Wrestling shows in Las Vegas also are scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at Sam’s Town Live! for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV and YouTube. All of the IMPACT stars will be in-action including Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, W. Morrissey, Willie Mack, Rhino, Moose, Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, Rosemary, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering, among others.

For tickets to IMPACT Wrestling shows in Las Vegas, Oct. 23-25, go to: https://impac.tw/BFGVegas