Booker T On Who He Believes Should Dethrone Roman Reigns For Universal Championship

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed who he believes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

“For me, I’ve been talking about this for a minute now, to beat Roman Reigns you gotta really make that a moment. I always say with moments, you only get a chance to have it one time and it goes away pretty much as far as these kind of situations. Undertaker’s streak being broken, stuff like that. For me, you look at Brock Lesnar. Could he be the guy? Of course."

“But for me, I’m looking to make somebody. I’m looking to make somebody in big fashion, in a huge way. And there again, man I look at that kid WALTER and I say he’s a star. He’s what wrestling is today. He’s international, he can bring so many eyes to American professional wrestling from that side of the world. It’s not gonna be funny. I look at this thing almost like the UFC does with that Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou matchup coming up. There’s gonna be a lot of eyes on that thing, there’s gonna be a lot of money made. At the end of the day, if we’re not looking at it that way, we’re just gonna have another match and we’re gonna just flip the title, we’re gonna lose.”