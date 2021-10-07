Braun Strowman Reveals WWE Release Sent Him Into A Bad Place

During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent him into a "pretty bad place."

“It’s scary, still. I’m not gonna lie. [I] kind of put all my eggs in one basket there for quite a long time. And the basket got thrown away.”

“Did it end how I wanted it to? Of course not. And...I’ve been hearing it a ton. ‘Well you said you’d never wrestle again when you were done with WWE.’ Well, I was forced to be done. I said I would never wrestle for another company when I took my boots off for WWE. I never took my boots off. I never had an opportunity to put them back on to come back to work. And I ain’t gonna lie, it sent me into a pretty bad place.”