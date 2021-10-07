Braun Strowman Reveals WWE Release Sent Him Into A Bad Place
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2021
During a recent interview on
Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent him into a "pretty bad place."
“It’s scary, still. I’m not gonna lie. [I] kind of put all my eggs in one basket there for quite a long time. And the basket got thrown away.”
“Did it end how I wanted it to? Of course not. And...I’ve been hearing it a ton. ‘Well you said you’d never wrestle again when you were done with WWE.’ Well, I was forced to be done. I said I would never wrestle for another company when I took my boots off for WWE. I never took my boots off. I never had an opportunity to put them back on to come back to work. And I ain’t gonna lie, it sent me into a pretty bad place.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/71187/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 07
Oct 07 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, where he discussed AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium instead of Madison Square Garden[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed who he believes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. “For me,[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - During a recent interview on Control Your Narrative, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) commented on WWE's decision to release him sent[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - AEW star Lio Rush discussed why he decided to return to pro wrestling following his recent retirement during the most recent episode of Vickie Guerrer[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday The winner of the tour[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - Former WWE and TNA star Chris Harris was arrested recently. The former America’s Most Wanted tag team TNA star was arrested on Tuesday, October[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, better known as AJ [...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which featured a surprise[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode. Below are the matches announced to air: - Knockouts Knockdown PPV go-home show.
[...]
Oct 07
Oct 07 - AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Bu[...]
Oct 07 AEW Rampage Spoilers (10/8/2021) AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...]
Oct 07 - AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...]
Oct 07 Bobby Fish Signs With AEW AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...]
Oct 07 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to ea[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal[...]
Oct 06 Junior Dos Santos Set To Wrestle In AEW Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against[...]
Oct 06 - Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against[...]
Oct 06 AEW Announce Brand New Title The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known [...]
Oct 06 - The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team ag[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on th[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW&rs[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't rea[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scen[...]