Update On AJ Mendez Working With WOW – Women of Wrestling

As we reported on Wednesday, WOW – Women of Wrestling will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022.

AJ Mendez, better known as AJ Lee in WWE, has joined as an executive producer and color commentator for the promotion. PWInsider reports Mendez (wife of CM Punk) decided to sign with WOW instead of WWE and AEW because of how much time a mainstream promotion would take from her other projects.

She also liked the deal offered as an executive allowing her to continue her other ventures in Hollywood.

It is unlikely she will return to the ring due to neck issues.