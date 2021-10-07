WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Mark Henry and Bully Ray Under Fire For Defending Backstage Bullying

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2021

Mark Henry and Bully Ray Under Fire For Defending Backstage Bullying

AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Busted Open Radio.

The duo was discussing "Hazing" which has long been wrestling tradition, where newcomers are conditioned to "respect the business" through ribs and practical jokes. Some of these jokes are viewed as tantamount to bullying.

During the segment, both defended such actions of the likes of JBL, who was a notorious hazer back in the day and perceived bully in some circles. Bully himself defended his own bullying and admitted to beating other wrestlers up for their perceived lack of "respect" for the business.

At one point during the segment Bully even boasted about slapping one of La Resistance as hard as he could across the face backstage in WWE after that wrestler complained about how rough he was in the ring.

Henry said any wrestler that goes to an agent or the office about abuse is "weak" and doesn't "deserve to be in the business" he then went on to blast today's wrestlers as "soft ass entertainers" and that the business won't ever get back to the glory days until this kind of behavior comes back.

Henry works with the younger talent in AEW, and these comments will no doubt not go down well. Both Henry and Bully are receiving a ton of backlash on social media with some fans calling for AEW management and Tony Khan to step in and condemn Henry and take some sort of action.

You can listen to the episode below:


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #wwe #mark henry #bully ray #bubba ray dudley
https://wrestlr.me/71180/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 07
Mark Henry and Bully Ray Under Fire For Defending Backstage Bullying
AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Bu[...]
Oct 07 - AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Bu[...]
Oct 07
AEW Rampage Spoilers (10/8/2021)
AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...]
Oct 07 - AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...]
Oct 07
Bobby Fish Signs With AEW
AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...]
Oct 07 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...]
Oct 06
AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Show Results (October 6th 2021)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked [...]
Oct 06 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked [...]
Oct 06
Hangman Adam Page Returns To AEW Dynamite As The Joker
Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to ea[...]
Oct 06 - Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to ea[...]
Oct 06
AJ Lee and Tessa Blanchard Sign With Women Of Wrestling (WOW)
The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal[...]
Oct 06 - The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal[...]
Oct 06
Junior Dos Santos Set To Wrestle In AEW
Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against[...]
Oct 06 - Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against[...]
Oct 06
AEW Announce Brand New Title
The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known [...]
Oct 06 - The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known [...]
Oct 06
CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia set for AEW Rampage on Friday
CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we[...]
Oct 06 - CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we[...]
Oct 06
Bryan Danielson Loses First Match In AEW
Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team ag[...]
Oct 06 - Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team ag[...]
Oct 06
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Revealed For October 5, 2021
The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views[...]
Oct 06 - The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views[...]

Oct 06
Damian Priest Reveals He Used to Live On The Street
WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on th[...]
Oct 06 - WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on th[...]
Oct 06
Tony Khan Reveals Opening Match For Tonight’s Second-Anniversary Dynamite Episode
AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW&rs[...]
Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW&rs[...]
Oct 06
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Will Be A 'Must-Watch’ Show
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't rea[...]
Oct 06 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't rea[...]
Oct 06
Kenny Dykstra Reportedly Training People At WWE Performance Center
It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scen[...]
Oct 06 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scen[...]
Oct 06
Former WWE Star Teasing "Joker" Reference Ahead Of Tonight's AEW Casino Ladder Match
The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler[...]
Oct 06 - The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler[...]
Oct 06
Kyle Petty Explains How He Got nWo NASCAR Deal
Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't kn[...]
Oct 06 - Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't kn[...]
Oct 06
Johnny Gargano Removes Mentions of WWE NXT From His Twitter Bio
Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrest[...]
Oct 06 - Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrest[...]
Oct 06
Ricochet Credits Triple H With Coming Up With "Show Me!" Moment With Velveteen Dream
Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was gre[...]
Oct 06 - Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was gre[...]
Oct 06
Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Money NXT Wrestlers Make
Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money h[...]
Oct 06 - Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money h[...]
Oct 06
CM Punk On Fan Who Offered Him A Beer: "This guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now."
CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offe[...]
Oct 06 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offe[...]
Oct 06
Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"
Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] [...]
Oct 06 - Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] [...]
Oct 06
Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title Again
During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no[...]
Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no[...]
Oct 06
Sonya Deville Reveals Why She Dislikes Naomi
WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think t[...]
Oct 06 - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think t[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π