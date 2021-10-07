Mark Henry and Bully Ray Under Fire For Defending Backstage Bullying

AEW star Mark Henry and Bully Ray have come under fire from fans on social media following comments they both made on this week's "master class" on Busted Open Radio.

The duo was discussing "Hazing" which has long been wrestling tradition, where newcomers are conditioned to "respect the business" through ribs and practical jokes. Some of these jokes are viewed as tantamount to bullying.

During the segment, both defended such actions of the likes of JBL, who was a notorious hazer back in the day and perceived bully in some circles. Bully himself defended his own bullying and admitted to beating other wrestlers up for their perceived lack of "respect" for the business.

At one point during the segment Bully even boasted about slapping one of La Resistance as hard as he could across the face backstage in WWE after that wrestler complained about how rough he was in the ring.

Henry said any wrestler that goes to an agent or the office about abuse is "weak" and doesn't "deserve to be in the business" he then went on to blast today's wrestlers as "soft ass entertainers" and that the business won't ever get back to the glory days until this kind of behavior comes back.

Henry works with the younger talent in AEW, and these comments will no doubt not go down well. Both Henry and Bully are receiving a ton of backlash on social media with some fans calling for AEW management and Tony Khan to step in and condemn Henry and take some sort of action.

You can listen to the episode below:

Surprised hearing this from Mark Henry considering he has told stories of him being bullied as a child and was also one of main people involved in WWEs don't be a Bully be a star campaign — Javar Madison Jr. (@Moka_D_bo) October 7, 2021

This business has moved from needing people like Mark Henry and Bully Ray.



Fuck the both of them. pic.twitter.com/dwh6dCrUJO — Aiden Jamous 🇵🇸 (@AidenJamous) October 7, 2021

Not shocking by bully ray since he is a known irl asshole. But real cult like behaviour from mark henry when there has been tons of times when he got hazed and had his career hurt by racists but now seems to be ok with continuing the cycle of jock frat boy like politics https://t.co/ksbIRfkOuD — Ub Itwerks 🇿🇦 (@ProjectAuuman) October 7, 2021